B2B Indian SaaS platform SupplyNote, aims a whopping 300% Growth in Client Base by end of fiscal year 2022-2023

SupplyNote, a B2B software-as-a-service provider that assists food and beverage (F&B) businesses in digitising and automating their supply chain and procurement, experienced staggering growth and expansion in the fiscal year 2021-2022. SupplyNote has successfully onboarded 2750 clients in the fiscal year 2021-2022 and plans to onboard an additional 7000 clients in the fiscal year 2022-2023.

SupplyNote, on a mission to digitise the food and beverage industry, connects outlets, service providers, and suppliers, allowing them to manage inventory, place orders, and uncover sales performance insights to strengthen their business. SupplyNote is currently present in 83 cities across India, with plans to expand and provide services to its clients in 50 new cities. The expansion will enable SupplyNote to establish a presence in over 130 cities, allowing its clientele to scale marketing services and generate more revenue.

“The Indian SAAS market is developing at an exponential rate, particularly since the Covid-19 pandemic. We are capitalising on the current market trends, and I am pleased to announce that we are expanding and hiring in accordance with our business priorities and goals. As we are strengthening our presence in new geographies, we remain committed to improving the relationship between businesses and their suppliers while also refining our technology offerings to help our clients generate more revenue and build their business. The current development will undoubtedly motivate every employee in our company to stay committed and help us reach even more significant milestones,” said Kushang, Co-founder and CEO, SupplyNote.

SuppyNote is reaping major business traction from the Delhi NCR region and some of their notable clients include Burgrill, Slay Coffee, Bakingo, Vadilal, Natural’s, Biryani By Kilo, ZFW Hospitality, Nazeer’s Foods, Burgerama, Theos, Wat-a-burger, Blue Tokai, and others.

SupplyNote assists its clients in increasing bottom profit margins by 70% by reducing costs and expenditure in the restaurant and hotel supply chain. It accomplishes it by saving approximately 4% of net revenue from pilferage and theft, up to 6% by preventing unnecessary costs through better utilisation, approximately 8% by reducing overpriced purchases, and about 2-3% on human resources. A Food Business that normally makes a profit of 15-20% can increase its profit margins by 6-15% depending on the size of their business and the SupplyNote services clients subscribe to.