Blending AI with Human Intelligence to elevate your Customer Experience | Infobip

28th June 2022 | 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM IST | Live Webinar

By Infobip
In this video:
Speakers:
+ Mahesh Mahale, Head of Professional Services – India, Infobip
+ Aravindan Somasundaram, Head of Enterprise Presales & Consulting, Infobip
+ CA. Navratan Bohra, Assistant Vice President, Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers

Panelists:
+ KV Dipu, Head – Operations & Customer Service, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance
+ Sachin Dutta, Chief Operating Officer and Director – Technology, Canara HSBC Life Insurance
+ Srinivas Jain, Executive Director and Head of Strategy, SBI Mutual Fund
+ Amit Sharma, Product Head – Mobile App Vertical, Coverfox Insurance

Moderator:
+ Sandesh Sarang, Revenue Director – India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka, Infobip

Infobip
