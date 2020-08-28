Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance launches smart co-browsing feature to assist first time digital users

Read Article

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, one of India’s leading Indian private life insurers, today launched a first-of-its-kind revolutionary technology service in the insurance industry ‘Smart Assist’. The service will enable customers to connect with the Company, through a secure screen sharing feature, to avail real-time assistance on completion of their buy journey, anywhere. Smart Assist is designed to help customers know all about their product, while enjoying virtual assistance, and maintaining the social distance protocol.

Smart Assist is designed to provide assistance to customers, especially first-time digital users, at a time when face-to-face meetings are becoming a challenge due to the pandemic. The service is available on the Company’s app that their sales representatives use – INS-tab. The link of Smart Assist is sent to customers who’d like to get any assistance while moving ahead in their journey to get their Life Goals Done with Bajaj Allianz Life. Customers can view product brochures, Benefit Illustration and also connect with senior experts using Smart Assist. This revolutionary service is designed to enhance the digital experience of customers and further delight customer interacting with the company.

Speaking at the launch, Tarun Chugh, Managing Director and CEO of Bajaj Allianz Life said, “The business environment has changed significantly since the pandemic, and it is essential to respond to changing customers behaviors. We are focused on building agile business processes to meet the new needs, and Smart Assist is yet another step in that direction. The innovative tech-enabled service is designed to deliver superior service experience. We are confident it will play an essential role in keeping life goals of our customers on track, irrespective of the limitations due to the pandemic.”

Smart Assist co-browsing service enables personalised engagement with customers in a completely secure environment, with end-to-end encryption. All a customer needs to do is approve and then click on a link shared by the Company to start the co-browsing session. The easy-to-use screen sharing feature allows even non-tech-skewed customer to check on the product that is being discussed. All this takes place in real-time, enabling customers to completely understand the product they are looking at to start their Life Goals journey.

In case a customer would like to make any changes during the proposal filing process, they can simply highlight it to the sales representative through an in-built chat window, and get it rectified. Another crucial benefit of this service is that – if the customer wants to connect with an expert beyond the Company’s sales representative, then she/he can connect with a Company expert in real-time on the same interface.

Key Features of Smart Assist’s co-browsing feature:

· Allows Screen-2-Screen interaction in the time when Face-2-Face meetings are not encouraged

· Enables customers know all details of the product, the details being filled in the form via this unique screen-sharing service

· Expert assistance enabled for instant support

· 100% secure platform

· Allows effective, real-time sharing of product brochures and benefit illustrator

· Comes with Chat options within the platform while screen-sharing

The Smart Assist feature is the latest in the series of initiatives by Bajaj Allianz Life to improve customer experience by digitizing its operations, making them easy-to-use and completely secure.

Technology Initiatives for Customers

WhatsApp Service provide around 20 service resolutions on WhatsApp. Only life insurer to offer service resolution through AI-enabled chatbot and LIVE CHAT options.

i-SERV a video calling service designed to enhance the customer experience and provide swift resolutions to their queries.

Life Assist is a one-stop customer portal. Over 3 lakh customers have used the portal for various policy servicing needs.

BOING is an AI-enabled chatbot to respond to customer queries in real time! Available in 5 languages (English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu), BOING has already interacted with over 3 lakh visitors.

Technology Initiatives for Agents, Distributors, and Partners

INS-tab is a sales enablement app, through which over 57,000 policies have been processed.

I-Manage is the most recent intervention for the company’s sales force, as it helps to keep all the data about sales agents with their manager. Over 3,000 sales managers are using this app on a daily basis.

i-Smart is a comprehensive portal available on mobile and tablet devices for the Company’s Insurance Consultants. Over 44,000 agents use this tool.

i-Recruit allows an end-to-end, completely paperless onboarding process of insurance consultants. The company has so far recruited over 21,000 insurance consultants through this app, reducing onboarding TAT by 60%.

