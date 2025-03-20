Bandhan Bank Partners with Salesforce to Accelerate AI-Driven Digital Lending and Customer Experience Transformation

Salesforce recently announced its partnership with Bandhan Bank, a pan-India universal bank, to revolutionize its loan origination systems (LOS) and deliver a seamless, digital-first experience for customers. With over 6,300 outlets across 35 states and union territories, Bandhan Bank has been at the forefront of financial inclusion and banking innovation. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in the bank’s technology-driven transformation journey, aiming to provide accessible, efficient, and technology-driven financial solutions to customers across India.

Bandhan Bank has consolidated multiple loan origination systems (LOS) into best-in-class AI-driven platforms powered by Salesforce, creating an efficient and intelligent lending experience. Following its Core Banking System transition in October 2023, the bank has accelerated its digital transformation journey, enhancing product innovation and operational excellence to deliver faster, more efficient, and customer-centric financial services. With Salesforce’s Lightning Platform which is used for Housing Finance LOS and Sales Cloud for commercial loans, Bandhan Bank has streamlined the entire loan lifecycle- from customer onboarding and credit evaluation to approval, disbursal, and servicing.

With AI at the core of this transformation, the bank has enhanced loan quality, trade finance, payment processing, fraud detection, and risk management, ensuring greater accuracy and security. By leveraging automation and data-driven decision-making, it is also driving efficiency, agility, and governance excellence, building a more robust and future-ready financial ecosystem.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President & CEO, Salesforce, South Asia, said, “Banking is undergoing a seismic shift—becoming more intelligent, automated, and deeply customer-centric. Bandhan Bank’s technology-driven transformation is a testament to the power of AI-driven technology in redefining speed, agility, and trust in financial services. This collaboration brings together Bandhan Bank’s bold vision to create a smarter, more connected, and data-driven lending ecosystem—one that enhances operational excellence while setting new benchmarks for customer experience in the industry.”

While commenting further on the rapid technology adoption in the banking sector, Arundhati added, “As AI reshapes the industry, banks must innovate responsibly—ensuring trust, security, and inclusion remain foundational. With Agentforce, we are entering a new era of digital banking, where AI agents collaborate with humans to drive intelligent automation, optimize decision-making, and deliver hyper-personalized financial experiences at scale. At Salesforce, we are committed to equipping financial institutions with next-generation digital infrastructure that accelerates growth, strengthens resilience, and fosters financial empowerment across India.”

Ratan Kumar Kesh, Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer, Bandhan Bank, said, “At Bandhan Bank, we are committed to leveraging technology to create a streamlined and efficient banking experience. Through our partnership with Salesforce, we are building a scalable, AI-powered digital platform that enhances speed, agility, and operational excellence. By consolidating multiple LOS into best-in-class systems, we are optimizing decision-making, accelerating loan approvals, and ensuring a seamless experience for our customers and employees.”

Salesforce Agentforce, a new layer on the Salesforce Platform, enables companies to build and deploy AI agents that can autonomously take action across any business function. As the financial services industry embraces AI-driven transformation, Agentforce represents the next evolution of digital banking—where AI agents work alongside humans to improve operational resilience, accelerate lending workflows, and deliver hyper-personalized financial experiences.