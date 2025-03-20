Taming the data deluge: How Indian businesses can achieve true observability

By Subbu Subramanian, Country Director – India, Dynatrace

Indian businesses embracing digital transformation are facing a growing challenge: managing the explosion of data generated by multi-cloud architectures and cloud-native applications. With an average of 10 different monitoring tools in use, organisations struggle to gain actionable insights, hindering IT efficiency and reliability. This fragmented approach, coupled with the complexities of cloud computing, microservices, and containerisation, creates visibility gaps, data silos, and hampers collaboration, leaving businesses vulnerable to ever-evolving cyber threats. A recent survey reveals that around 71% of senior IT leaders believe generative AI technology is introducing new security risk to their data.

The path to resolving these challenges is clear and actionable. For Indian businesses looking to make this transition and achieve greater success, focusing on following key qualities is crucial.

Proactively Mitigating Application Performance Risks: Responding swiftly to outages and performance bottlenecks is paramount in today’s digital landscape. DevOps and security teams are often overwhelmed by a barrage of alerts, struggling to distinguish critical issues from noise. A modern observability platform, powered by AI and automation, can intelligently filter alerts, pinpoint the root cause of problems, and notify the right teams. This allows for proactive remediation, optimising performance and preventing issues from escalating into major outages. Look for solutions that leverage AI-driven anomaly detection, root-cause analysis, and predictive capabilities like causality graphs to anticipate and prevent potential disruptions. This proactive approach ensures seamless service delivery and minimises business impact.

Eliminating Cloud Blind Spots: While cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud offer immense potential, they also introduce complexities, especially in multi-cloud environments. Disparate data sets and limited context hinder comprehensive visibility, creating security blind spots. With a growing number of Indian companies adopting multi-cloud strategies (a trend mirroring global adoption), the need for unified visibility is more critical than ever. An effective observability platform should offer seamless integration with major cloud providers, enabling real-time cloud monitoring and leveraging OpenTelemetry for comprehensive application insights. Automated data collection and contextualisation, coupled with intelligent root-cause analysis, empower teams to optimise cloud architecture and enhance security posture. This is particularly important for managing the increasing adoption of Kubernetes and containerised applications in India, where maintaining visibility is a top concern for tech leaders.

Pinpointing the Root Cause with Causal AI:

Traditional AI, relying on correlations, often falls short in explaining why certain events occur. Causal AI, on the other hand, delves deeper to uncover the underlying mechanisms driving outcomes. This is a game-changer for observability, enabling precise root-cause identification and facilitating faster, more effective remediation.

According to a survey, 89% of IT Leaders expect GenAI flaws could negatively impact their organisation’s cybersecurity strategies. Thus, Indian businesses should prioritise observability solutions that incorporate causal AI for critical use cases like performance analysis, application health, resource utilisation, and security. This not only improves reliability and reduces downtime but also fosters trust in AI-driven insights.

The Power of Unified Observability for Indian Businesses:

As India embarks on its journey to become the third-largest economy in the world, projected to reach a GDP of USD 5 trillion by 2027, and USD 7 trillion by 2030, the ability of businesses to effectively manage increasingly complex IT environments becomes paramount. A unified observability platform, powered by advanced AI, offers a compelling solution to the challenges faced by organisations navigating the technology landscape. Such a platform delivers proactive incident management, comprehensive visibility, and precise root-cause analysis, all in a single, real-time view. This unified approach enables faster time to value, improved cost control, and higher precision, leveraging sophisticated AI capabilities. Embracing a unified approach to observability allows businesses to not only manage the inherent complexities of modern IT but also to optimise performance, enhance security posture, and drive the very innovation that will fuel India’s continued economic growth and solidify its position on the global stage.