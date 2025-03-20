Express Computer

Tech Mahindra and NVIDIA collaborate to advance drug safety with agentic AI-powered pharmacovigilance solution

Tech Mahindra announced a pharmacovigilance (PV) autonomous solution built with NVIDIA AI software to advance drug safety management. The transformative solution leverages agentic artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to enhance the accuracy, speed, and efficiency of pharmacovigilance processes, addressing critical industry challenges such as manual delays and data overload.

Powered by Tech Mahindra’s TENO framework, which is built on NVIDIA’s cutting-edge AI technology, the solution is designed to automate and optimise pharmacovigilance workflows. By integrating the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, including NVIDIA NeMo™, NVIDIA NIM™ microservices, and NVIDIA AI Blueprints, the Tech Mahindra solution streamlines case intake, data transformation, quality control, and compliance management, thereby ensuring a seamless and intelligent PV workflow. Additionally, the LLM-powered AI agents within the solution autonomously handle case classification, prioritisation, and verification of pharmacovigilance emails to reduce the risk of human error.

Nikhil Malhotra, Chief Innovation Officer & Global Head of AI and Emerging Technologies, Tech Mahindra, said, “As the pharmaceutical industry navigates volumes of data during trials and post-launch, our collaboration with NVIDIA leverages generative AI and multi-agent systems to streamline pharmacovigilance process. Together, we are revolutionising drug safety management and using the innovative AI-driven framework to develop multiple use cases for our global customers.”

Tech Mahindra and NVIDIA work together to provide better patient outcomes by bringing agentic AI-driven intelligence to pharmacovigilance. The pharmacovigilance industry manages over 1,000 daily cases of adverse drug reactions (ADR) for major drugs. For instance, in the case of an email reporting an adverse drug reaction (ADR), the AI-driven PV solution instantly flags prioritises, and processes the request by eliminating human intervention that could potentially lead to delays and errors. The solution reduces turnaround times by up to 40%, enhances data accuracy by 30%, and cuts operational costs by 25%. This ensures timely case processing, regulatory adherence, and proactive risk mitigation, thereby transforming pharmacovigilance from reactive to predictive.

John Fanelli, Vice President, Enterprise Software, NVIDIA, said, “AI is ideal for monitoring medicines throughout their lifecycle to support safety. Integrating AI into the Tech Mahindra TENO framework with NVIDIA AI Enterprise software enhances pharmacovigilance by augmenting human capabilities to help identify potential safety issues more effectively.”

Tech Mahindra has also expanded its TENO framework to encompass NVIDIA AI Enterprise, enriching it with customised AI agents to address a broad spectrum of industry challenges. The framework integrates NVIDIA NeMo™  to accelerate the generative AI pipeline for data collection and curation, coupled with Tech Mahindra’s VerifAI solution for data validation and governance. The distributed training and model customisation capabilities embedded within the framework ensure that the AI models continuously evolve to enhance decision-making precision.

