Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Encora appoints Abhishek Vanamali as Chief Marketing Officer

Encora appoints Abhishek Vanamali as Chief Marketing Officer

News
By Express Computer
0 10

Encora announced the appointment of Abhishek Vanamali as its Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Abhishek will orchestrate Encora’s global marketing initiatives and strengthen the company’s positioning as the digital engineering partner of choice for digital natives and global enterprises embracing cloud-first, data-first, and AI-first approaches in their business.

Abhishek brings over 26 years of multi-geography marketing leadership experience to Encora, having worked with some of the world’s leading technology services brands. He joins Encora from Publicis Sapient, where as Senior Vice President and Head of Growth, he drove exponential pipeline expansion and net-new customer acquisition through effective sales enablement, demand generation, and market development initiatives.

Prior to that role, Abhishek served as the Chief Marketing Officer at Zensar, where he led a comprehensive brand transformation initiative, reimagining a 25-year-old brand, enhancing marketing productivity, and developing a globally distributed team into a key enabler for business growth. He has also spent over 15 years in senior leadership roles at HCLTech, launching new services, executing global transformational campaigns and leading high performance marketing teams.

“Abhishek’s extensive experience in digital transformation services marketing and his track record of creating business growth and brand differentiation aligns with our strategic priorities.” said Anand Birje, Chief Executive Officer at Encora. “As we continue to expand our global footprint and deepen our capabilities in cloud-first, data-first, and AI-first digital engineering, Abhishek’s leadership and experience is a great addition to our leadership team as we help enterprise decision-makers, ecosystem partners and industry advisors navigate the rapidly changing digital transformation landscape.”

With around 9,500 engineers across 20 countries, Encora delivers engineering excellence at enterprise scale through its strategic global delivery model that balances nearshore velocity with offshore depth. At the convergence of technological maturity and business agility, Encora enables clients to accelerate innovation, achieve measurable business outcomes and keep ahead of the competition.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image