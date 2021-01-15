Bank of Baroda goes live with video KYC

Read Article

Bank of Baroda has announced their move into the much-hyped Video customer onboarding space with the KYC platform, Kwik.ID. The bank’s website published that the video KYC mandate was provided to Kwik.ID after a multi-organizational pitch from players like Hyperverge and Signzy. This is the bank’s second initiative towards seamlessness/digitization as well as last-mile connectivity after the announcement of their WhatsApp banking launch.

Founded in February 2020, Kwik.ID has completed approximately 2,00,000 Video KYC sessions and will enable Bank of Baroda customers to complete their onboarding in under 2 minutes from any part of the country. The plug and play solutions provider has an 85% completion rate that percolates efficiently to low-bandwidth regions just as well as well-connected/urban areas.

A customer now can simply open the banking website and opt for the video KYC procedure, along with showcasing their relevant paperwork in the process. They no longer have to lug physical forms or paperwork and wait in queues for hours.

Kwik.ID’s solutions have been implemented not only in the banking sector but also in the fields of telemedicine, etc.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]