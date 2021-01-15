Quick Heal invest $2 mn in Israel based cybersecurity startup

Read Article

Pune-headquartered Quick Heal Technologies on Thursday said it has invested $2 million in L7 Defense, an Israel-based cybersecurity startup.

Quick Heal had invested $300,000 in L7 Defense in the previous financial year.

L7 Defense specialises in Application Program Interface (API) Security and Next Generation Web Application Firewall (NG-WAF).

“L7 Defense has proven its unique capabilities in the area of API Security and NG-WAF which led us to further increase our investment. Simultaneously, this move enables ‘Seqrite’ to foray into application security and strengthen our solution stack to secure modern enterprises against the next-generation of cyber-attacks,” said Dr Kailash Katkar, Managing Director and CEO, Quick Heal.

Quick Heal’s portfolio includes solutions under the names ‘Quick Heal’ and ‘Seqrite’ across various operating systems and devices.

Since Quick Heal’s previous investment, L7 Defense has acquired customers in financial, telecom and IT industries across US and Europe.

This is Quick Heal’s third investment in the last 18 months. In addition to L7 Defense, the company had recently invested in Singapore-based Ray Pte Ltd.

“This investment is strategic, and will enable us to further extend our technological leadership, to increase our exposure and gain further market awareness,” said Yisrael Gross, Co-Founder, L7 Defense.

–IANS

