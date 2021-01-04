Bank of Baroda Launches WhatsApp Banking

Read Article

Bank of Baroda, country’s third largest public sector bank, announced the launch of banking services on messaging app, WhatsApp. The services offered by the bank via WhatsApp will be balance inquiry, mini statement, cheque status enquiry, cheque book request, blocking of debit card, information on Bank’s product and services, register/apply for digital products etc.

This initiative strengthens the Bank’s digital presence by providing ease to its customers from the comfort of their homes. The key benefits engaged with the service are 24*7 availability of banking services, no additional requirement of application download, easy access and convenience to all customers, availability on both Android and iPhone at no additional service charge.

Interestingly, even non-customers can also use this platform for queries related to Bank’s products, services, offers, ATM & branches location. The familiarity and simplicity of the solution makes it convenient for the customers to avail banking services in a seamless manner via WhatsApp.

A.K. Khurana, Executive Director, said on the launch, “It has always been the Bank’s priority to provide a seamless banking experience for our customers. We are consistently working towards introducing simple and innovative banking solutions using latest technologies. With the growing prominence of social media, we believe that WhatsApp banking will offer immense convenience to our customers to meet their banking requirements.”

To activate WhatsApp Banking services, please follow the appended steps:

Register: Save Bank’s WhatsApp Business Account Number 8433 888 777 in your Mobile Contact list Send message: Send “HI” on this number using WhatsApp platform and initiate the conversation

