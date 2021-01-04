Express Computer


Digital initiatives undertaken by Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare in 2020

Year End Review 2020 of the various ways in which the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmer Welfare has empowered the agricultural ecosystem

Institutional credit for agriculture sector
1 Rs 2 lakh crore concessional credit boost to 2.5 crore farmers through Kisan Credit Cards is envisaged.

2 A special drive has been undertaken since February 2020 to provide concessional credit to PM-KISAN beneficiaries through Kisan Credit Cards.  146.46 KCC applications sanctioned and Rs. 1,57,815 crore loan sanctioned as part of the drive.

Promotion of organic farming in the country
1 Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana was initiated in 2015-16 to promote organic farming in the country.

2 30,934 clusters benefitted.

3 An area of 6.19 lakh ha has been covered and 15.47 lakh farmers have been benefitted.

4 3.5 lakh farmers are registered on to the dedicated web portal- www.Jaivikkheti.in to market their produce.

Agricultural Mechanization
1 In 18 states and 03 UTs, 1000 markets have been integrated with the E-NAM Platform.

2 1.68 crore farmers are registered on the platform as well as 1.52 lakh  traders.  A total volume of 3.94 crore metric tonnes has been traded on the platform for a total value of Rs. 1.15 lakh crore.

3 Farmer Product Organizations (FPO) were integrated with E-NAM Platform and trade started through the Platform.

Improvement in farm produce logistics, Introduction of Kisan Rail.
1 A farmer friendly mobile application ‘ Kisan Rath ‘ app to facilitate the farmers and traders in search of transportation

2 424 start-ups in the agriculture and allied sectors have been selected for funding for a sum of Rs. 45.38 crore in instalments and Rs.19.70 crore has been released as a 1st instalment for funding these start-ups. These start-ups were trained for two months at various agribusiness incubation centres i.e. Knowledge Partners (KPs) & RKVY-RAFTAAR Agribusiness Incubators (R-ABIs).

3 “Farms” (Farm Machinery Solutions) App (CHC- Farm Machinery Mobile App Advanced Edition) -In order to bring together all the agricultural machinery custom service providers and farmers / users, a multilingual Android platform has been developed and launched.

E-NAM extension
