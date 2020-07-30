Bank of Baroda’s credit card arm readies for digital transformation with implementation of Fiserv technology

Read Article

BOB Financial Solutions (BFSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, has chosen Fiserv, Inc, a global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, to enable the digitisation of their end-to-end card issuance and processing cycle and support the launch of several new and high-tech products including contactless credit cards, tokenisation and integration with branded wallets, and virtual credit cards.

BFSL is one of the earliest issuers of credit cards in India and has a reputation for delivering superior card products and services to its customers. To advance their digital strategy and keep pace with rapidly changing consumer expectations, BFSL will utilize FirstVisionTM from Fiserv, an end-to-end managed services solution that enables card issuing and processing with global economies of scale and integrated capabilities that span the card lifecycle.

The service-oriented architecture and open APIs of FirstVision facilitate rapid application development, enabling new capabilities to be brought to market more quickly and at a lower cost. The software as a service (SaaS) solution is hosted locally in India and enables card processing for major issuers across the country, helping ensure compliance with local payment and customer data regulations.

“Delivering robust, secure products and a superior experience to our customers is our priority,” said Shailendra Singh, managing director and CEO at BOB Financial Solutions, adding, “Fiserv understands our market, and we value the fact that their card processing capabilities are hosted in India. The scalable, integrated technology provided by Fiserv will allow us to deliver the experiences our customers expect now and into the future, as we accelerate the launch of new products and services being adopted by all major issuers.”

The FirstVision platform will enable BFSL to move forward on their digital transformation journey with a fully integrated suite of card management tools including digital cards and loyalty management, advanced fraud modules, risk management and analytics solutions.

“The speed at which financial services providers need to satisfy customer demand for digital services has further accelerated as a result of the impact of COVID-19,” said Ivo Distelbrink, EVP and head of Asia Pacific at Fiserv, adding, “With Fiserv, BFSL can reimagine customer journeys and launch to market with speed in order to better serve their customers in a rapidly changing digitally-centric world.”

