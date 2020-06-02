BCT Digital launches real-time early warning systems to tackle NPAs

Read Article

BCT Digital, a global FinTech company specialising in BFSI, predictive analytics, and risk management, has announced the launch of its specialised ‘Real-Time Early Warning Systems for credit monitoring’ to tackle Non-Performing Assets (NPA).

BCT Digital has been helping banks and financial institutions through its “rt360 – Early Warning System”. The product is currently running in the top public and private sector banks in India and across the globe. “rt360- Real-Time Early Warning System for Credit Monitoring” is its AI-based upgrade to their current EWS product suite.

“When we launched the first EWS product way back in 2016, our goal was to make in India i.e. make it local for the global marketplace. Our EWS implementations have yielded the maximum ROI – for instance even if banks can reduce one per cent of the NPA for a bank of asset size of 50 B with an average NPA of 10 per cent, will bring back at least 500 M per bank/per year. Now, with Real-time Early Warning System for credit monitoring banks have the opportunity to prevent bad loans at the disbursement stage itself. We aim to empower every financial institution to be risk-free and provide them with a technologically robust and cutting-edge risk management ecosystem to rely upon,” said Dr. Jaya Vaidhyanathan, CEO at BCT Digital.

She added, “With the current NPA situation in the country and the way the banking industry is changing due to COVID-19, our focus has been on disruptive technologies like – AI, ML, predictive analytics and blockchain, to catapult India into the next generation of banking. Through the real-time EWS, we want to empower banks by helping them make the right decision, stay ahead of the competition, and prevent possible NPAs and banking frauds with the help of real-time data.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]