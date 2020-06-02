NPCI rebukes claims of BHIM user data breach

Read Article

Following a report from VPN review website vpnMentor claiming that about 7.26 million records linked to users of mobile payments app BHIM were left exposed to the public by a website, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has denied any such incident.

In a statement, NPCI stated, “We have come across some news reports which suggest data breach at BHIM App. We would like to clarify that there has been no data compromise at BHIM App and request everyone to not fall prey to such speculations. NPCI follows high level of security and an integrated approach to protect its infrastructure and continue to provide a robust payments ecosystem.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]