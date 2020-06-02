MultiLiving Homes launches online platform; closes 125 deals in the first week

Read Article

Multiiving Homes has launched an online platform to empower potential tenants with tech-assisted rental solutions. Within a week of going live, the company has completed 125 deals. MultiLiving has received sign-ups from over 500 owners during the lockdown.

The startup is focusing on transforming various aspects of the rental ecosystem from discovery to living with curated apartments, virtual walkthroughs, and personalised services

Pankaj Singh, CEO & Founder, MultiLiving said, “To date, the Indian residential rental market has been devoid of efficient and holistic solutions that could cater to both tenants and homeowners. Our comprehensive, contemporary, and branded offerings have been mindfully engineered to benefit all stakeholders addressing their need for a simplified process. We also give a strong emphasis on automated maintenance indicators as value addition, which were missing in earlier models.”

“Our tech-powered smart rental solution has been designed to suit the urban working professionals. It helps them attain work-life balance while enjoying the touch-of-a-button experience along with our proprietary pricing tool which will help in price discovery ensuring win-win for both the tenants and homeowners especially in this situation. So far, the response has been positive given the current market conditions. However, we are hopeful that the idea will gain even more traction once the lockdown eases as more people are expected to opt for rental apartments than investing heavily on houses under uncertain economic conditions,” added Singh.

