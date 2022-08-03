Beetel Teletech collaborates with Aprecomm

Beetel Teletech announced its new distribution partnership with Aprecomm Private Limited. The deal authorizes Beetel to manage the circulation of Aprecomm’s network intelligence solutions for the communication industry. This partnership will aim to address growing challenges in managing seamless connectivity in Enterprise, SMB, Retail, and ISPs domains.

With this engagement, Aprecomm’s sophisticated AI-enabled products will be easily accessible to a wide range network service provider across the country including fibre networks, public WiFi services and enterprise networks.

Mr. Sanjeev Patil, Business Unit Head – Networks, Beetel Teletech Limited, commented on this association said, “We are enthusiastic about this partnership with Aprecomm and are very well equipped to take their wide range of AI-enabled network intelligence solutions to our customers. Their high-performance solutions remotely monitor and manage the WiFi connections’ quality of experience and provide a simplified deployment process. This partnership will help both organizations address and identify the growing demands of improving the real-time end-to-end visibility for networks across the country. We believe this relationship is an important step as we leap forward for our business growth.”

Mr. Pramod Babu, CEO of Aprecomm Private Limited, said, “We are excited to welcome Beetel as our distributor in India and expand our AI-enabled network intelligence and WiFi experience solutions through them. With Beetel’s strong domain expertise, we are confident that this partnership will benefit the customers in the Enterprise, SMB, Retail, and ISPs domains, and we will be able to penetrate the different markets across the country. We are sure that Beetel will become our valued partner for the long run in India.”