Betterplace launches blue-collar jobs report 2020

Betterplace, a leading tech platform for blue-collar workforce management, has launched its yearly blue-collar jobs report for the second consecutive year. The report which is based on data from the past 5 years, 1000+ companies, 20,000 pin codes, 80 Lakh employees and millions of data points gives insights into the ground realities, pandemic impact concluding with the path to recovery.

Key findings of the report:

● Overall demand for jobs in 2020 would be 14 lakhs

● The gig economy will lead 80 percent of overall demand

● Demand is at 70 percent of 2019 levels

● Demand in Q2 2020 dropped by 80 percent of Q1 2020

● Q4 2020 likely to close at 90 percent of Q1 2020

The Betterplace Job Report 2020 indicates that as the economy is beginning its recovery, sectors like delivery and healthcare will surpass pre-Covid levels and job opportunities will see massive growth in tier 2 and 3 cities. Bangalore and the 4 metros will generate 70 percent of demand pre-Covid levels.

The paradigm and reality shift that is poised to sweep across the blue-collar ecosystem is the expectations of the job seekers and its impact on their employers. The migrant workforce returning to work due to the necessity of sustaining a livelihood expects a healthy, safe and stable work environment. Visibility of guaranteed income and healthcare insurance cover is uppermost in the minds of the migrant workforce.

Pravin Agarwala, Co-founder CEO, Betterplace, says, “The Covid outbreak in India impacted the blue-collar sector more than any other. Lakhs of migrants walking back to their villages which led to their absence in industry and our daily lives demonstrated how urban India is dependent on this workforce. With the onset of the festive season across the country, it is heartening to see Governments and private sector employers rising to this challenge because they expect the festive season to pave the way for the recovery. Based on our report, we are already seeing green shoots appear in demand generation in cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi. This report reinforces the fact that the jobs pipeline on the ground is robust. With the application of AI-based technology which matches skills and Jobs, both the job seekers and employers will be winners. As a result, our country and economy wins.”

