Unisys launches flagship ClearPath Forward software environment into the public cloud

Unisys Corporation today announced ClearPath® MCP Software Series for Microsoft Azure − the first availability of its flagship software environment in the public cloud. This offering can leverage complementary Unisys CloudForte® hybrid and multi-cloud services and the Unisys Stealth® cybersecurity solution in transitioning to Microsoft Azure.

With this initiative, Unisys has not only taken the latest step in platform independence for this powerful, secure enterprise-computing environment, but also enabled new ways for clients to transition their IT infrastructure to the cloud while preserving their longstanding software investments and avoiding additional capital expense for server platforms.

ClearPath MCP clients can now deploy business-critical applications in the public cloud without altering existing business models, re-engineering, refactoring, re-architecting, changing code, recompiling or changing workloads and related databases. They can then use other familiar Unisys technology, such as Data Exchange data integration software and – with availability planned for 2021 – ClearPath Forward ePortal microservices development software to extend the power of those native applications in Azure.

“ClearPath MCP Software Series for Azure affords organisations a more seamless transition to hybrid and multi-cloud environments, with reduced risk and time to achieve value from the cloud,” said Vishal Gupta, Senior Vice President, Products and Platforms and Chief Technology Officer, Unisys. “It also enables them to streamline operations and reduce associated costs over the long term,” he added.

