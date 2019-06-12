Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

BHEL gets Indian Railways order of supplying 25 AC electric locos

By Express Computer
After successfully developing a regenerative system for retro-fitment in DC traction motor driven electric locos, BHEL has recently secured an an order for 25 broad gauge 5,000 HP AC electric engines with regenerative feature from the Indian Railways.

BHEL claims that it is the first to develop such a system for locos, having unique feature of utilising the kinetic energy of the train while in braking mode, which reconverts into electrical energy and is fed back to the electric grid through overhead equipment lines.

BHEL has been working very closely with Indian Railways for the last six decades to meet their requirement of electric propulsion equipment for rolling stock and mainline electric locomotives.

The PSU has already supplied 20 WAG-9H electric locos of 6,000 HP in 2018 and another ten will be supplied to the national transporter this year. It has augmented its capability to manufacture and supply around 100 locos per annum.

BHEL has created a dedicated center for research and development in transportation technology and manufacturing facilities at its Bhopal, Jhansi and Bengaluru plants.


