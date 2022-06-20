Birlasoft partners with Google Cloud to support enterprises in their digital transformation journey

Birlasoft Ltd has entered in a global partnership with Google Cloud to enable enterprises accelerate their digital transformation journey.

Birlasoft has been focusing on driving the benefits of cloud transformation to its customers through enhanced business integration and expanded business value chain. Birlasoft has been closely working with its customers on their digital transformation journeys across its chosen industry verticals – Manufacturing, Life Sciences, BFSI, and Energy and Utilities.

Leveraging Birlasoft’s expertise on Google Cloud’s technology offerings will enable customers across various verticals to meet their cloud priorities with speed.

Birlasoft and Google Cloud have partnered to accelerate cloud-enabled digital transformation strategy for Bestseller India, a part of Denmark based family-owned fashion company BESTSELLER. Birlasoft brings end-to-end cloud adoption capabilities complemented by Google Cloud’s engineering capabilities and domain expertise. The partnership will help Bestseller India achieve business continuity, create channel-less digital experience and journey for their customers, enhance data analytics capabilities for better marketing, forecasting, and insights, and develop smart customer support.

Ranjan Sharma, CIO and Head of Supply Chain and Ecommerce, Bestseller India, said, “At Bestseller, we aim to bring fashion-forward and transform the fashion industry. Digital transformation through cloud-tech is critical for the retail sector in this new normal. With Google Cloud and Birlasoft as our Cloud partner and System Integrator, respectively, we are moving in the right direction in this journey. Birlasoft’s elevated partnership with Google Cloud augurs well for us, and we extend our best wishes to the teams.”

Roop Singh, Chief Business Officer at Birlasoft, said, “We are extremely delighted to announce this partnership with Google Cloud, and strongly believe that this engagement will be a potent force globally. Our endeavor is to raise enterprises to the power of digital and cloud adoption is a crucial step in that transformation journey. This partnership, combined with our deep-rooted industry expertise and proven credentials in developing proprietary cloud solutions and implementation approaches, will help us deliver innovative cloud solutions to our customers to expedite their digital transformation journeys.”

Karan Bajwa, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Google Cloud, said, “The partnership with Birlasoft holds great potential and complements our GTM plans across India. With Birlasoft’s cloud transformation solutions and legacy of providing business transformation services, we hope to drive re-imagined customer experiences that will benefit businesses of all sizes.”

As part of this partnership with Google Cloud, Birlasoft will also set up a Google Cloud Center of Excellence (CoE) with 200+ Google Cloud Platform (GCP) specialists. The CoE will focus on building services and solutions in the areas of applications and data platforms migration and modernization, data and AI and advanced analytics, specialty workloads like ERP on Google Cloud, and hybrid cloud strategies.