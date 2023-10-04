Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  BIS Research launches an innovative market intelligence SaaS platform: InsightMonk

BIS Research launches an innovative market intelligence SaaS platform: InsightMonk

News
By Express Computer
0 8

The revolutionary SaaS platform InsightMonk is officially launched by BIS Research, a top global company focusing on market intelligence and advisory services for developing deep technologies and related trends. The way organisations receive market intelligence reports and communicate with industry experts is about to change thanks to this cutting-edge technology.

InsightMonk, a cutting-edge platform for market intelligence with AI capabilities, is
revolutionising the industry of market research. It provides consumers with unique access to crucial insights from millions of data points and thousands of sources by utilising cutting-edge NLP and machine learning algorithms.

Faisal Ahmad, Co-Founder and CEO of BIS Research, expressed his excitement about the
launch of InsightMonk. We are pleased to present the world with InsightMonk. This
platform marks a key turning point in our effort to give senior management the market
information they need to make tactical choices, he said. With InsightMonk, we not only
provide access to in-depth research but also a potent tool, Insight Navigator, to help users
get around the complicated environment of developing technologies.

The chat-based AI tool dubbed Insight Navigator is one of InsightMonk’s unique features.
This virtual consultant specialised in deep technology and draws on BIS Research’s exclusive data and knowledgeable analysis. With the help of Insight Navigator, users may quickly locate exact insights, streamlining the research process and enabling well-informed
decision-making.

InsightMonk covers a wide range of deep tech verticals, including healthcare, aerospace and
defence, mobility, digital technologies, advanced materials and chemicals, and many more.
It is the ultimate resource for staying ahead of emerging trends and technologies that will
shape the next 5–7 years across various industries and sectors.

Innovating market intelligence and advisory services has been a top priority. Under his
direction, BIS Research has produced over 200 comprehensive studies a year that offer in-
depth examinations of market dynamics, competitive environments, and emerging trends.
With InsightMonk, BIS Research continues its commitment to empowering businesses with
the knowledge they need to thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of deep technologies.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image