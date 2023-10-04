BIS Research launches an innovative market intelligence SaaS platform: InsightMonk

The revolutionary SaaS platform InsightMonk is officially launched by BIS Research, a top global company focusing on market intelligence and advisory services for developing deep technologies and related trends. The way organisations receive market intelligence reports and communicate with industry experts is about to change thanks to this cutting-edge technology.

InsightMonk, a cutting-edge platform for market intelligence with AI capabilities, is

revolutionising the industry of market research. It provides consumers with unique access to crucial insights from millions of data points and thousands of sources by utilising cutting-edge NLP and machine learning algorithms.

Faisal Ahmad, Co-Founder and CEO of BIS Research, expressed his excitement about the

launch of InsightMonk. We are pleased to present the world with InsightMonk. This

platform marks a key turning point in our effort to give senior management the market

information they need to make tactical choices, he said. With InsightMonk, we not only

provide access to in-depth research but also a potent tool, Insight Navigator, to help users

get around the complicated environment of developing technologies.

The chat-based AI tool dubbed Insight Navigator is one of InsightMonk’s unique features.

This virtual consultant specialised in deep technology and draws on BIS Research’s exclusive data and knowledgeable analysis. With the help of Insight Navigator, users may quickly locate exact insights, streamlining the research process and enabling well-informed

decision-making.

InsightMonk covers a wide range of deep tech verticals, including healthcare, aerospace and

defence, mobility, digital technologies, advanced materials and chemicals, and many more.

It is the ultimate resource for staying ahead of emerging trends and technologies that will

shape the next 5–7 years across various industries and sectors.

Innovating market intelligence and advisory services has been a top priority. Under his

direction, BIS Research has produced over 200 comprehensive studies a year that offer in-

depth examinations of market dynamics, competitive environments, and emerging trends.

With InsightMonk, BIS Research continues its commitment to empowering businesses with

the knowledge they need to thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of deep technologies.