AVEVA Unveils the Power of the Connected Industrial Economy at AVEVA Day India 2023

AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, will host AVEVA Day 2023 – the premier event for industrial innovation and collaboration in India. Two events will be rolled out in two major cities, Mumbai and New Delhi, on the 6th and 10th of October 2023 respectively. AVEVA Day India will focus on new strategies to connect people, purpose, and performance across industries.

AVEVA Day India will highlight the company’s commitment to creating a completely

a connected world where industrial teams use data to collaborate within and beyond their

own four walls. The theme of the event, ‘Empowering the Connected Industrial Economy’,

will explore a data-centric way of thinking where all players in the industrial value chain

recognise that through collaboration they can create greater value for everyone, leading

industries towards a connected, efficient, and sustainable future.

An industrial organisation looking to become more sustainable can leverage AVEVA’s digital technology to harness the power of data and AI-enriched insights to conserve energy and operate more efficiently. AVEVA software is being utilised to promote circularity by

improving sustainable design for both greenfield and brownfield projects, supporting environmental compliance and certification, enhancing asset management and optimisation, and indicating routes to decarbonisation.

Emon Zaman, Senior Vice President and head of Asia Pacific, AVEVA, who will lead AVEVA Day India in Mumbai and New Delhi, said: “Organisations are witnessing the emergence of new, connected industrial networks, by connecting people and data across ecosystems to make value chains more agile, profitable, and sustainable – what we call the connected industrial economy. The industrial sector increasingly relies on data to maximise business value – but like other materials, this key industrial resource only becomes useful when it is extracted, processed, and delivered to the right people at the right time – securely and in context.”

“At AVEVA, we help our customers and partners build intelligent, connected networks while driving responsible use of the world’s resources. We are strong advocates for sharing data with customers and partners to break down silos and maximise the impact across the value chain. Previously siloed engineering, operations, information, and business technologies are now converging – our software enables industrial teams to unify and visualise their data into a digital backbone so that they can engineer smarter, boost efficiency and collaboration, and optimise supply chains. We call this industrial intelligence-as-a-service.”

“As the most populous country in the world, it is key that India maintains sustainable

industrialisation and urbanisation while enhancing the quality of life and well-being of its

citizens. AVEVA’s smart city solutions and industrial software can enable this standard and

continue to play a key role in India’s progress, by bringing together data from across the

industrial lifecycle, accelerating the low-carbon transition and driving the circular economy.”

“We are keen to share AVEVA’s product roadmap with our customers and partners in

Mumbai and New Delhi. We will demonstrate how our digital solutions can drive

measurable sustainability and efficiency improvements, assisting India in establishing a

robust path towards a net-zero economy.”

Global executives from AVEVA will also be present to engage in discussions on how digital

innovation can drive sustainable growth, namely Russell Herbert, Global Oil, Gas & Energy Industry Principal; Marc Ramsey, Vice President, Partner Sales in APAC; Mark Richards, Regional SaaS Director; Ajit Kulkarni, Vice President, Asia – Pacific, as well as Jay Mallya, Senior Vice President, R&D India.

Attendees can look forward to keynote presentations from AVEVA executives as well as

regional customers and partners who have deployed AVEVA’s solutions to speed up

innovation and value generation by eliminating internal and external data silos. They will

also gain insights into how AI, digital twins and edge-to-cloud computing enable more

agility, resilience and sustainability, connecting people and ecosystems.