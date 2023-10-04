Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  VTEX and Solveda Unite to Transform Digital Commerce Landscape in India 

VTEX and Solveda Unite to Transform Digital Commerce Landscape in India 

News
By Express Computer
0 5

VTEX, the global enterprise digital commerce platform, announced its strategic partnership with Solveda, an award-winning software design and development company trusted by global brands to drive growth, improve operational efficiency, and enhance customer experience for the past decade. The alliance aims to lead a global revolution in customer experience management catering to B2B & B2C including Fortune 500 corporations and the largest retailers in the world, within the digital commerce space.

Through the integration of VTEX, a platform known for its composability and comprehensiveness, with Solveda’s dedicated approach to delivering projects on time and within budget, a paradigm shift can occur in the manner in which business operations are conducted, driving great growth.   Founded in 2013, Solveda provides an advanced, highly customizable, and integrated solution that allows businesses of all sizes to deliver a highly effective B2C and B2B customer experience. Solveda’s design and software practice brings strong solution design capabilities around a wide array of proprietary, commercial and open-source platforms.

The enterprise solutions practice offers custom development and product engineering solutions. Patent-winning mission-critical systems such as American Financial Group’s trading and accounting system, business-run ERP solutions, and highly transactional e-commerce sites at Sleepys, Junction, Carrefour, Mahindra, Yamaha Music, TATA Steel, and Al-Yousifi have all been developed by Solveda.

“We are excited to collaborate with VTEX and leverage their advanced digital commerce platform, said Deepak Agarwal, CEO – India & APAC at Solveda. This partnership allows us to combine our deep industry knowledge with VTEX’s cutting-edge technology, enabling us to deliver scalable, feature-rich commerce solutions that address the unique needs of our clients. We look forward to driving digital commerce innovation together. As part of the MACH Alliance, VTEX uses Micro Services, API First, Cloud Native SaaS, and Headless technology to provide a highly flexible and scalable architecture, which helps enterprise brands and retailers build modern digital commerce experiences.”

Yashdeep Vaishnav, Country Head, VTEX India, said, & We are delighted to collaborate with Solveda with its vast portfolio and its dedication to innovation with a common goal to provide the foundation for unified commerce.  With our combined strengths, we aim to empower Indian businesses with composable and complete digital commerce capabilities that will fuel growth and success. This collaboration not only signifies a remarkable step forward for both companies but also underscores their dedication to advancing the digital commerce landscape in India for the benefit of all stakeholders involved.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image