ManageEngine Launches Its Cloud-native Identity Platform to Address Workforce IAM Challenges

ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, announced the launch of Identity360, its cloud-native identity management platform that addresses identity and access management (IAM) complexities arising within enterprise workforces. The new platform is being showcased at the ongoing ManageEngine’s User Conference in Dallas, Texas.

ManageEngine also announced the addition of access certification and identity risk assessment functionalities to ADManager Plus, its on-premises identity governance and administration (IGA) solution. These two functionalities enhance the compliance posture of enterprises and help them mitigate security risks.

The workforce, which constitutes an integral part of an enterprise, is continuing to evolve

digitally, adopting different technologies to make jobs easier and faster. As a result, there has never been a greater spotlight on identities than is being seen currently. With enterprises eager to enable the mobility of the workforce without compromising on security, it has now become crucial to handle identity complexity effectively and ensure regulatory compliance, all while prioritising a seamless user experience.

It is this demand that ManageEngine aims to cater to with the launch of Identity360. A

centralised platform that integrates directories and applications to streamline user identity

management, Identity360 can enforce access controls across these integrated entities. It also offers end-to-end identity life cycle management with workflow orchestration and empowers organisations to optimise their business processes. Organisations, regardless of their infrastructure and size, commonly encounter identity security and management challenges. Identity360 can help them securely transition to the cloud and effectively manage identities and their access to applications, all while enforcing strong security controls, said Manikandan Thangaraj, vice president of ManageEngine.

Adhere to Compliance Requirements and Fortify Security

With the security landscape perennially changing and organisations required to exhibit their compliance with major IT mandates, ManageEngine has integrated access certification and identity risk assessment capabilities in ADManager Plus. These features empower

organisations to align their security and business needs. ADManager Plus identity risk assessment feature enhances cybersecurity readiness by foreseeing risks and providing on-the-fly mitigation measures to address them. Access certification campaigns ensure users have only the rights they need to perform their job, help organisations implement segregation of duties and the principle of least privilege and demonstrate compliance with IT mandates.

When it comes to Active Directory, cyberattacks are primarily caused by issues related to

security misconfigurations and privilege abuse. Implementing strong measures such as risk

assessments and access certification campaigns can enhance the security of Active Directory, streamline audit processes and ensure compliance, Thangaraj said.

Highlights of ManageEngine’ss IAM Solutions

● Centralized Universal Directory that offers directory services and comprehensive reports

on identities

● Consolidated management of user identities across integrated systems with advanced

capabilities like orchestration, smart templates and SCIM-based provisioning

● Reduced password fatigue and risk of unauthorized access with MFA-secured SSO

● Visibility into the security gaps in Active Directory environments along with remediation

measures to mitigate them proactively

● Enhanced security by limiting access to network resources through periodic reviews and

validation of access permissions

The two-day User Conference in Dallas will be ManageEngine’s second such event in the United States this year, following the one held in Chicago this May. The User Conferences are ManageEngine’s largest annual events, bringing together regional customers, partners and senior company executives for IT leadership sessions, technical workshops and networking.