Treelife Expands to GIFT City

Treelife, an end-to-end legal and finance firm that caters to startups and investors, is pleased to announce that they have received in-principle regulatory approval to establish a unit in GIFT City, which will be its 4th office in India. This strategic move underscores Treelife’s unyielding commitment to broadening its reach and addressing the distinctive requirements of India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem within the GIFT International Financial Services Centre.

In GIFT City, Treelife’s primary focus will be on supporting Fintech/Techfin entities, and the establishment of Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), with a particular emphasis on Angel funds and Family Investment Funds(FIFs). The company’s commitment extends to providing exceptional tax and regulatory solutions, with a specific focus on structuring reverse flips into GIFT, taking into consideration the recommendations put forth by the expert committee established by the IFSCA, including the potential for listing on GIFT stock exchanges.

The company will specialize in assisting its clients to explore opportunities in GIFT City, help them establish themselves within GIFT City, SEZ, and IFSCA applications, and liaise with regulatory bodies and other ancillary support to set up units. Additionally, Treelife will also provide ongoing support including tax advisory, accounting, and secretarial services. In expressing the significance of this strategic move, Jitesh Agarwal, Founder of Treelife, stated, With the GIFT IFSC leading the way as India’s first international financial services centre and the IFSCA’s unwavering commitment to developing and regulating financial avenues, we at Treelife recognise the immense potential ahead and are eager to harness this opportunity to continue our journey of excellence.”