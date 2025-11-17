BLS E-Services Deploys 10,000 GPS Devices at BC points to Strengthen Cybersecurity & Digital Payment Infrastructure

In a significant step towards securing India’s digital payment ecosystem, BLS E-Services has deployed over 10,000 dedicated GPS devices at its BC agent outlets. This nationwide deployment is designed to implement precise geo-tagging and geo-fencing functionality, capturing the exact latitude and longitude coordinates of each outlet. The company is now accelerating toward a target of 100% GPS-enabled centres by FY 2027, ensuring its entire BC network is precisely geo-tagged and compliant with RBI’s digital payment security framework.

With digital payments growing at over 25% year-on-year and UPI volumes crossing 20 billion transactions monthly, this deployment represents a pivotal move toward a more transparent, cyber-resilient, and inclusive financial ecosystem. As per banks’ guidelines from 1 November 2025, BCs cannot provide AEPS and IMPS services without a GPS device; it is mandated by banks to reduce cyber and bank fraud. This initiative is a direct response to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) comprehensive framework for the geo-tagging of payment touchpoints. Geo-tagging involves capturing the geographical coordinates of payment acceptance infrastructure, such as Point-of-Sale (PoS) terminals and QR codes. The program is a cornerstone of the central bank’s broader strategy to enhance digital payment penetration and ensure inclusive access to digital financial services for all citizens.

“The strategic deployment of over 10,000 dedicated GPS devices is a proactive measure that directly supports the RBI’s visionary framework. By ensuring pinpoint accuracy in geo-tagging, even in the most remote locations, we are not only fulfilling a critical regulatory mandate but also building a more secure, transparent, and trustworthy ecosystem for every merchant and citizen. This initiative is a foundational step towards preventing fraud, optimising resource allocation, and driving truly inclusive financial growth across the nation,” said Shikhar Aggarwal, Chairman, BLS E-Services Ltd.

The company, through its subsidiaries Zero Mass Pvt. Ltd. and Starfin India Pvt. Ltd., operates one of the largest BC networks in India, with 45,000+ agents (as on June 30, 2025). These centres deliver banking, remittance, deposits, and assisted services across rural and semi-urban India, while also supporting banks in meeting priority-sector obligations.

“The dedicated GPS devices will enable real-time location verification, fraud prevention, and high-accuracy mapping even in low-connectivity regions, creating one of India’s most secure and data-backed BC infrastructures. This deployment marks a pivotal advancement in the security and integrity of India’s digital payment infrastructure,” Aggarwal added.

A primary objective is to ensure the accuracy and reliability of geo-tagged data, a crucial risk management and regulatory compliance requirement. This is especially vital in rural and remote areas where limited mobile network connectivity can compromise the precision of location data collected through standard smartphones. The deployment of dedicated GPS devices guarantees high-accuracy geo-coordinate capture even in offline or low-network environments.