Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Signs LOI to Acquire 3P Vision, Strengthening AI-Driven Defense Capabilities

News
By Express Computer
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, an AI & Cybersecurity Indian company focused on delivering innovative IT and IT-enabled services across global markets, with a strong foundation in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, and enterprise solutions, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire 3P Vision, a defense technology company renowned for its deep-tech expertise in AI, drones, and integrated surveillance systems.

Through this acquisition, BCSSL aims to significantly enhance India’s defense and national security technology landscape by integrating 3P Vision’s advanced perimeter surveillance, autonomous drone response systems, and AI-powered monitoring platforms into its portfolio.

3P Vision’s solutions have already demonstrated successful field deployment, with capabilities such as:

  • AI-enabled surveillance cameras for real-time risk detection and predictive
  • Autonomous drones equipped with payload delivery and live threat
  • Multi-sensor integration including radar, ground sensors, and smart optics for uninterrupted situational awareness.
  • Tethered drone technology to overcome jamming and GPS denial, ensuring mission continuity in complex

This acquisition is designed to strengthen BCSSL’s position in the defense and homeland security sector, bringing together the power of artificial intelligence, robotics, and drone technology to create a next-generation integrated defense ecosystem.

“At Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, our mission is to empower India with future-ready, scalable, and intelligent defense technologies. The execution of this LOI with 3P Vision marks a decisive step towards building a self-reliant, AI-powered national security framework,” said Janaki Yarlagadda, Chairman of BCSSL.

With the synergy between BCSSL’s strategic vision and 3P Vision’s deep-tech innovations, the partnership is set to redefine defense technology by reducing manpower needs, accelerating response times, and strengthening protection of critical national assets.

On the occasion, Smt. Janaki Yarlagadda, Chairperson of the Company states that, “This significant milestone marks a new chapter in our pursuit of technological excellence and national security. The acquisition of 3P Vision is not only a strategic expansion of our advanced defense technologies, but also a testament to our commitment to supporting India’s vision of self-reliance in critical security sectors. By integrating 3P Vision’s pioneering AI, drone, and surveillance solutions into our ecosystem, we are positioning Blue Cloud Softech Solutions at the forefront of innovation delivering intelligent, scalable, and robust defense solutions for the nation. We are eager to leverage the combined strengths of our teams to create a safer, smarter, and more secure future for India.”

