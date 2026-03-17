Bombay Chamber’s AI CEO Conclave highlights shift from AI adoption to AI-led transformation

As Artificial Intelligence moves from buzzword to boardroom priority, the Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry brought together some of India’s foremost business leaders at its CEO AI Conclave 2026 to explore how enterprises must evolve in an AI-driven world.

Opening the conclave, Rajiv Anand, President, Bombay Chamber and MD & CEO, IndusInd Bank, set a clear direction for India Inc.—the time to treat AI as a peripheral initiative is over. “India stands at a defining moment where AI must move beyond experimentation to become a core operating system for enterprises,” he said, urging organisations to think beyond fragmented use cases. “The real opportunity lies not just in adopting AI, but in embedding it contextually into business processes and decision-making frameworks.”

Drawing on India’s digital transformation journey, he pointed to the impact of the country’s digital public infrastructure. “Our digital stack transformed governance and citizen services in ways once considered impossible—AI now has the potential to extend that transformation across industries,” he added.

The panel discussion that followed, moderated by Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, brought together A.S. Lakshminarayanan, MD & CEO, Tata Communications; Girija Subramanian, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, The New India Assurance Co. Ltd.; Dr. Indu Shahani, President & Chancellor, ATLAS SkillTech University; and Sharad Mahendra, Joint Managing Director & CEO, JSW Energy Limited.

The discussion focussed on the need to fundamentally rethink how organisations approach AI. A.S. Lakshminarayanan observed, “Many organisations are still treating AI as a series of projects. The real shift is toward building an AI operating system that fundamentally transforms how businesses function.”

At the same time, the panel acknowledged India’s unique position in this transition. Mahendra pointed to the country’s inherent adaptability as a critical strength, noting, “AI adoption in India is happening at an encouraging pace. There is a natural openness to adapt, and that gives Indian enterprises a strong edge in leveraging emerging technologies.”

The conversation also turned to the transformative implications for India’s vast MSME ecosystem. Subramanian highlighted how AI could help bridge long-standing capability gaps, observing, “AI has the potential to level the playing field. MSMEs, which traditionally lacked access to sophisticated systems and processes, can now operate on par with large corporations.” In this context, AI is seen not just as a driver of efficiency, but as an enabler of inclusion and equitable growth.

Adding a human dimension to the discussion, Dr. Indu Shahani focused on the changing nature of skills and leadership in the AI era. She underscored the importance of openness to learning across hierarchies, stating, “Reverse mentoring is becoming essential in the AI era. Leaders must be open to learning from younger, digitally native talent who are not just preparing for the future—they are ready to create it.” As the discussion progressed, the panel collectively reflected on AI’s broader role in shaping India’s development trajectory. There was a shared recognition that AI could replicate—and even amplify—the impact of earlier digital innovations.

A key highlight of the evening was the launch of The CEO’s AI Playbook: Unlocking the Strategic Value of AI, a landmark publication by the Bombay Chamber in collaboration with the Indian Express Group (Express Computer). Featuring insights from nearly 50 CEOs, the Playbook captures how AI is driving enterprise transformation—shaping growth strategies, governance, operational excellence, and customer impact across industries.

The conclave concluded with a vote of thanks by Sudhanshu Vats, Senior Vice President, Bombay Chamber and Managing Director, Pidilite Industries Ltd., who reflected on the significance of the dialogue and the responsibility to carry it forward. “This conclave reflects the Chamber’s commitment to staying at the forefront of transformative conversations, even as one of India’s oldest institutions,” he said, adding that the insights shared must continue to resonate beyond the room.

Bringing together diverse perspectives and practical insights, the AI Conclave 2026 reinforced a clear message: for India Inc., the future of AI lies not in isolated adoption, but in integrated, enterprise-wide transformation—one that has the potential to redefine competitiveness, inclusion, and growth in the years ahead.