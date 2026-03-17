Perfios appoints BFSI leader Nitin Chugh as MD & Group CEO

Perfios.ai, one of India’s leading B2B SaaS TechFin companies, today announced the appointment of Nitin Chugh as its MD & Group CEO. This strategic appointment marks a significant step in Perfios’ evolution as it strengthens its focus on innovation, platform depth, and deeper integration within financial institutions, while continuing to expand their global footprint. Nitin will lead the Perfios Group, comprising Perfios, Clari5, CreditNirvana, and IHX, working closely with the leadership team to drive the company’s long-term vision and growth. The core Perfios business will continue to be led by Sabyasachi Goswami, ensuring strong execution and continuity as the group scales.

The group brings together complementary capabilities across the financial services lifecycle, with Perfios, which powers intelligent decisioning at scale and speed; Clari5, which enables real-time fraud detection and risk management for banks; CreditNirvana, which drives digital collections and debt resolution; and IHX, which transforms claims across the health insurance ecosystem.

Nitin is a seasoned BFSI leader with nearly three decades of experience across India’s financial services sector. Most recently, as Deputy Managing Director and Head of Digital Banking & Transformation at State Bank of India, he led large-scale digital transformation initiatives, accelerated customer acquisition, and played a pivotal role in shaping the bank’s digital strategy. He previously served as Managing Director & CEO of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and as Group Head, Digital Banking at HDFC Bank, bringing deep expertise in building high-impact businesses and leading transformation at scale.

Commenting on the announcement, Nitin Chugh, Group MD & CEO, Perfios said, “I am excited to lead Perfios at a time when technology is fundamentally reshaping financial services, insurance and healthcare. Perfios has built a strong foundation as an Operating System for BFSI, powering critical decisioning for institutions that shape economies. What excites me is the momentum we are building around AI, with rapidly evolving capabilities across credit decisioning, fraud prevention, risk management, healthcare claims automation, collections, and debt resolution, opening up new possibilities for intelligence and efficiency at scale. I believe this has the potential to play a pivotal role in expanding access to formal finance for underserved segments while improving the speed and quality of financial decisions. I see significant opportunities to deepen our impact across customers and markets, and I look forward to working with the team to accelerate innovation, strengthen our platform capabilities, and deliver meaningful value to our customers and partners.”

Welcoming the appointment, V.R. Govindarajan, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, Perfios, added, “Nitin brings a rare combination of deep industry expertise and proven leadership in driving transformation at scale. His understanding of the evolving financial ecosystem and his ability to build and lead high-impact platforms make him the right leader for Perfios at this stage of our journey. We are delighted to welcome him and look forward to the next phase of growth under his leadership.”

This appointment further strengthens Perfios’ leadership structure as the company scales its global footprint, advances its technology platforms, and continues to build category leadership in financial services technology.