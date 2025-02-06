Express Computer

BonV Aero conducts logistic drone training for army service corps

BonV Aero, an emerging Indian eVTOL (Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing) innovator, has commenced training for Army Service Corps (ASC) officers in logistic drone operations in Bangalore. This five day training program marks the first instance of hands-on training for ASC personnel in drone-based logistics, aimed at enhancing military supply chains in challenging terrains.

The ASC, responsible for delivering supplies to remote locations, has traditionally relied on mule-based transportation, which is often subject to delays. BonV Aero’s autonomous eVTOL drones offer a viable alternative for logistics in high-altitude and rugged environments.

“This training is not just about technology but also about improving the efficiency of military logistics,” said Satyabrata Satapathy, CEO and Co-founder of BonV Aero. Army officers will receive instruction in simulator-based training, piloting, route planning, and operational safety, using BonV Aero’s ‘Air Orca’ drones. The programme will train 20 ASC officers, including Lieutenant Colonels and Majors, who will later contribute to drafting General Staff Qualitative Requirements (GSQRs) and Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for future drone acquisitions.

BonV Aero, working alongside the defence sector, emphasised that hands-on training is essential for effective drone deployment. “Familiarisation with deep-tech products is necessary for operational success,” Satapathy added.

The start-up also expressed its appreciation to the Indian Army for its support and stated that the initiative aligns with the Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision. “This partnership allows us to enhance the Indian Army’s logistics capabilities by utilising our heavy-payload transport-class vehicles, designed to operate at high altitudes above 15,000 feet,” he said.

With the integration of ‘Air Orca’ drones, the training initiative is expected to play a key role in modernising military logistics and enhancing supply chain solutions for the armed forces.

