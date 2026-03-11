Brahma AI and Google Cloud collaborate to scale high-fidelity, interactive digital humans for global enterprises

Brahma AI and Google Cloud announced a multi-year strategic partnership to enable high-fidelity, multilingual, interactive communication via digital humans that bridge the gap between organisations and their global audiences.

The collaboration empowers enterprises to transform complex data into authentic, human-centric experiences through high-fidelity digital humans or “ATMANS.” Anchoring these identities in the precise likeness and persona of real individuals ensures every interaction feels as authentic as a face-to-face encounter. By providing specific governance and control systems, allowing individuals full control and authority over their digital human, organisations can safely create, manage, and scale performance-authentic content, unlocking the real-world commercial deployment across global industries such as healthcare, retail, media and entertainment and more.

Google Cloud will partner with Brahma AI to advance its innovation and product lifecycle journey. The combination of Google Cloud’s secure, scalable AI infrastructure and generative AI models with Brahma AI’s industry-leading enterprise AI content platform can deliver movie-quality, interactive ATMANS. These are hyper-personalised digital likenesses, with multilingual audio generated through VAANI in Brahma AI Studio, and leveraging Brahma AI Core, Brahma AI’s enterprise-grade data platform, making information more accessible and relatable for audiences in any language.

Brahma AI is guided by the principle of Mind – the philosophy that ensures human intent and identity are translated into AI execution with trusted enterprise governance. This keeps the human as the driver and the AI as the amplifier, and empowers human creativity while making trusted AI content more accessible and valuable across industries. It also moves beyond the creation of generic avatars to allow individuals to scale their high-fidelity digital likeness to communicate globally with full consent, ensuring every digital interaction remains grounded in authentic intent and creative control.

“Enterprises today are more ambitious than ever in how they leverage audiovisual data,” said Prabhu Narasimhan, CEO, Brahma AI. “They don’t just need AI generation; they need systems they can trust and quality they can stand behind. By combining Brahma AI’s end-to-end platform, including our movie-grade ATMAN, with Google Cloud’s infrastructure and AI models, we’re enabling organisations to deploy high-fidelity, interactive digital humans at true production scale. Just as importantly, we’ve built ethics, security, and identity protection into the foundation of our platform—with consent-driven creation and strong safeguards against misuse. In a world increasingly concerned about synthetic media and identity abuse, this partnership sets a new standard for responsible, secure digital human experiences.”

From cinema to commercial scale

Founded on the Academy Award-winning technology which contributed to films like Interstellar and Dune, Brahma AI delivers Hollywood-production-grade digital humans and AI content management and distribution systems designed for deployment by large enterprises across the value chain.

Google Cloud and Brahma AI will explore joint GTM motions to scale customer access for real-world deployment across sectors, including:

Scaling authorised patient navigation in healthcare: Public health systems and hospitals can deploy a digital likeness of the actual treating physician to guide their patients through common procedures, symptoms, expected outcomes and recovery times. These high-fidelity digital humans can convey information in a patient’s native language 24/7, reducing friction, increasing understanding and ensuring patients feel supported throughout their care journey.

Performance-led campaigns in advertising, media and entertainment: Studios and agencies can work with artists to promote content in multiple languages. Unlike a dubbed video, these digital identities preserve every facial movement and emotional nuance of the original performance, enabling global marketing that resonates locally while keeping talent in full creative control.

Authentic fan engagement in sports: Athletes can interact personally with millions of fans through their digital identities. From game commentary to hosting interactive training sessions, these high-fidelity digital humans can speak fans’ native tongues while maintaining the athlete’s unique persona, fostering deeper connections and creating meaningful partnership opportunities at a cinematic scale.

High-touch global service in retail: Retailers can offer premium support by deploying digital identities of experts—such as specialised technicians—as interactive concierge agents. By providing real-time guidance on product features in a customer’s native language, these digital humans transform online transactions into personalised experiences that enhance brand loyalty.

Production-grade realism built on enterprise security

Brahma AI has engineered its Brahma Studio platform natively on Google Cloud to deliver industry-leading fidelity. By using Google’s Veo model as its primary generative video engine for visual synthesis and Gemini for multimodal reasoning, Brahma AI provides the specific technical layers required for production-grade results.

High-fidelity generation: By leveraging Google Cloud’s high-performance infrastructure, Brahma AI transforms complex audiovisual data into movie-quality digital assets at a global scale, eliminating the traditional costs of physical production.

Performance-authentic localisation: Brahma’s VAANI audio infrastructure integrates Google’s text-to-speech and Gemini to enable authentic, identity-consistent speech generation across multiple languages.

Provenance and transparency : Brahma AI’s governance layer delivers AI that organisations can trust and deploy at scale. Individuals whose digital human is created in Brahma AI have full consent, control and ownership over their data. This includes how their likeness is used and where it is distributed, with consent controls built into every stage of the process. Brahma AI also embeds an imperceptible, tamper-evident digital watermark, developed with C2PA provenance technology, into every generated asset at the moment of creation, capturing its full origin, creation history, and any subsequent edits in a verifiable, unalterable record. This ensures that every piece of content can be traced back to its source, giving enterprises and their audiences full confidence in the authenticity of what they see and hear.

Enterprise scalability: All Brahma AI workloads are built on Google Cloud’s planet-scale infrastructure, providing organisations with the rapid elasticity needed to support massive, high-volume content demands.

“Generative AI is fundamentally changing how enterprises engage with audiences, but the requirements for fidelity, security and ethical governance have never been higher,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. “By building its platform natively on Google Cloud and leveraging Google’s most advanced models like Veo and Gemini, Brahma AI is enabling organisations to deploy high-fidelity, interactive content grounded in trust. This partnership is about empowering human creativity and making audiovisual data more accessible and valuable across every industry.”