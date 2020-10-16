Bridgelabz introduces Income Sharing Agreement (ISA) model for its Maker program

Read Article

IP-driven incubation lab, BridgeLabz Solutions has introduced an Income Sharing Agreement (ISA) model which provides an opportunity for the students to pursue training under the BridgeLabz CodinClub and pay when they score a job. The revolutionary model prevents financial constraints from hampering the skill development of learners, structuring the fee payment after gaining employment.

The 30-day boot camp helps bring the learners to a basic coding proficiency level, of which the initial five days are focused on what and how the students will learn. Depending on their consent, the students can pay for the boot camp and continue the remaining journey. BridgeLabz identifies the best coding talent while grooming and mentoring them and offers the opportunity to undergo further training under the ISA model.

Under ISA, the company undertakes the risk of further training students under its standard and deep tech Programs, allowing them to pay the entire fee only if they get a job. The right domain for grooming is identified and recommended based on a learner’s caliber, and the assessment made by mentors during the boot camp.

Besides charging only for the program cost (boot camp), it enables the learner to pay for the Fellowship Program over 24 months on-the-job. Hence, the risk of guaranteeing a job for all those who undergo 8-16 weeks of training under the ISA lies with BridgeLabz.

Speaking on the launch of ISA, Narayan Mahadevan, Founder, BridgeLabz, said, “ISA brings freedom to the students and allows us to create the maximum impact as the output is clearly defined. The onus is on us to groom all learners as required by industry to ensure that strong career opportunities are created and fulfilled. We believe that the model will make the learners more confident with their skills as they do not have to worry about getting an employment post-program.”

