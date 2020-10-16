Udacity collaborates with Microsoft to launch Machine Learning Engineer for Microsoft Azure Nanodegree Program

Read Article

Udacity has collaborated with Microsoft to bring yet another exciting program for learners. The latest addition to Udacity’s School of Artificial Intelligence is the Machine Learning Engineer for Microsoft Azure Nanodegree program. The development is in sync with widespread reports highlighting the demand for ML engineers and the lucrative opportunities that lay in the field. The launch is aligned with Udacity’s mission to train learners in the careers of the future to stay relevant vis-a-vis the ever-evolving, tech-centric job market.

The Nanodegree program will strengthen the ML skills of the students, providing them hands-on experience in training, validating, and evaluating ML models with Microsoft Azure. It will also help prepare learners for Microsoft’s Exam DP-100: Designing and Implementing a Data Science Solution on Azure. Students will use Azure Machine Learning to build real-world models and evaluate their performance.

According to Glassdoor, an ML engineer earns an average annual salary of INR 1,102,000. Hence, the Machine Learning Engineer for Microsoft Azure Nanodegree program can be instrumental in transforming the career trajectory of relevant professionals.

Microsoft Azure is a cloud platform that has more than 200 products and services, to build, run and manage applications with the tools and frameworks of your choice. These services include databases, analytics, machine learning, IoT, blockchain and more. Over 85 per cent of Fortune 500 companies use Azure.

Azure Machine Learning is an enterprise-grade machine learning service to build and deploy models. Using Azure ML, data scientists and ML engineers can accelerate the end-to-end machine learning lifecycle of building, training and deploying ML models. Additionally, students enrolled in Udacity’s Machine Learning Engineer for Microsoft Azure Nanodegree program are able to use hands-on Microsoft Azure Labs to complete their learning objectives.

Speaking on the launch, Gabriel Dalporto, CEO of Udacity, said, “There is no doubt that new-age technologies such as AI and ML will govern the future of businesses. Organisations have taken note of this. They have fast-forwarded their steps for hiring the best talent that can bring them a competitive edge in the market. We have developed this program in collaboration with Microsoft to offer a deep dive into the world of ML to learners. We believe that our experiential learning approach backed with continuous mentorship and industry-relevant coursework will empower our students to have long and successful careers in Azure technologies.”

