Builder.ai partners with BeGig to empower Indian SMEs with faster, flexible, and cost-effective digital solutions

Builder.ai® and BeGig®, a marketplace that connects enterprises and tech freelancers have entered into a strategic alliance to offer Builder.ai’s Studio Pro® a platform that helps BeGig’s SMB customers build any idea on the planet into an app and software for companies. This alliance enables small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) clients of BeGig to access Builder.ai’s Studio Pro app development platform and assist in picking the ideal tech partner for bespoke software development.

Established in 2016, Builder.ai is a leading AI-powered app development platform that builds software and apps up to 6x faster and up to 70% cheaper than traditional software development models, without users needing to speak tech. Builder.ai has been growing at over 300% year on a year and deployed more than 40,000 features to delighted customers within the last year. The partnership will support Builder.ai’s continued focus on helping enterprises and SMEs unlock their creativity and potential with digital transformation. Varghese Cherian, SVP Revenue, APAC and EMEA, Builder.ai, said: “India has tremendous potential and we have seen micro businesses to large enterprises accelerating their digital adoption journey and organizations are not shying away from capitalizing on this opportunity.

Our partnership with BeGig marks another milestone, as we empower Indian SMEs to achieve their business goals through our Studio Pro® platform. We are thrilled to collaborate with BeGig, and while the initial focus will be to empower Indian SMEs, we are quite positive that this engagement will scale up to be a global relationship and we look forward to working together to bridge the tech talent gap.”

Shilpa Jain, Chief Business Officer, BeGig, said, “The demand of the evolving digital landscape means businesses need to act quickly but with a tech skill gap this has been challenging for most. BeGig is a one-stop solution for finding the right tech talent or agency to outsource your tech projects. Hiring experienced tech professionals in the top 3% and professional agencies who deliver quality results within tight deadlines, gives businesses the competitive boost they need.

Joining hands with one of our most trusted partners, http://Builder.ai will help us deliver the right solutions quickly with their tech-enabled platform and efficient working model to encourage the right growth for your business. We are excited to see the positive impact this partnership will have in providing solutions for all  Varghese from Builder.ai further added that “with Builder’s vision of enabling every organization and solo entrepreneurs to create custom applications, this partnership will help Builder.ai reach these businesses which have an idea but don’t have internal tech teams, elaborate budgets and big timelines to build them.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

