Exclusive Video Interview with Ted Drake, Accessibility and Inclusive Design Leader, Intuit, & Devesh Amin, Head of IT (APAC), Tech4Intuit

Intuit is known for its diverse, inclusive, and equitable practices, whether it is the work culture, building up talent or product innovation, say Ted Drake, Accessibility and Inclusive Design Leader, Intuit, and Devesh Amin, Head of IT (APAC), Tech4Intuit. In an exclusive conversation with Express Computer, they speak about the wide-ranging initiatives of their organisation, how products created by Intuit are changing people’s lives, and helping businesses to grow and hire more people. The organisation also aims at working towards reducing unemployment and underemployment of people with disabilities