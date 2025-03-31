Bureau of Indian Standards intensifies crackdown on E-Commerce firms

The Delhi Branch of the National Standards Body of India, Bureau of Indian Standards conducted a search and seizure operation at the warehouses of Amazon Sellers Pvt Ltd, located in Mohan Cooperative Industrial Area, Delhi, on March 19. The operation, lasted over 15 hours and more than 3,500 products, both without an ISI mark and marked with fake ISI labels, were seized. The total estimated value of the seized products like geysers, food mixers and other electrical appliances is around Rs. 70 lakhs.

In another raid conducted at Instakart Services Pvt Limited, a Flipkart subsidiary located in Trinagar, Delhi, unearthed a stock of sports footwear packaged for dispatch without the necessary ISI mark and date of manufacture. Approximately 590 pairs of sports footwear, worth around Rs. 6 lakhs, were seized during this operation.

In the last one month, the BIS team has conducted similar operations in different parts of the country and seized various substandard items in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Lucknow, and Sriperumbudur. These raids are part of the Bureau of Indian Standards’ ongoing efforts to enforce compliance with quality standards for consumer protection. Currently there are 769 products notified for compulsory certification by various regulators, and line ministries of the Govt of India. It is prohibited to manufacture, import, distribute, sell, hire, lease, store, or exhibit (for sale) these products without a valid license or Certificate of Compliance (CoC) from BIS.

Any person who contravenes the provisions of this Order shall be punishable under sub-section (3) of section 29 of the BIS Act, 2016, with imprisonment, a fine, or both.