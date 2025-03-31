Siemens accelerates path toward AI-driven industries through innovation and partnerships

At the 2025 Hannover Messe, Siemens is showcasing advances in industrial AI, software-defined automation and digital twin technology – innovations that, combined with a strong partner ecosystem, will accelerate the digital transformation and sustainability across industries toward an AI-driven future. As part of its transformation into a ONE Tech Company, Siemens is aligning its portfolio, investments and organisation to scale innovation and bring together software, automation and AI. These advances will reinforce Siemens’ role as a leader in industrial innovation while supporting customers globally to become more competitive, more resilient and more sustainable.

“Hannover Messe is taking place at exiting times. Industries face dramatic changes in technology and their markets, and Siemens is uniquely positioned to support their transformation. As a frontrunner in Industrial AI, comprehensive digital twins, and software-defined automation, we offer the technologies our customers need to be more resilient, more competitive and more sustainable,” said Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens AG.

In his opening remarks at Hannover Messe, Roland Busch emphasised the need for a new operating system for Germany: less bureaucracy, more and faster innovation. The country has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reinvent growth. The biggest technological lever is industrial Artificial Intelligence. He sees a huge opportunity for German industry: “We have domain know how – we understand our industries. And we have the data. Together with AI this is a winning combination.”

To illustrate this shift, Siemens is showcasing key innovations at Hannover Messe: the Industrial Foundation Model (IFM) and the virtual Programmable Logic Controller (vPLC) as implemented by Audi.

Leapfrogging industrial AI: Siemens accelerating development of first industrial foundation model (IFM) in collaboration with Microsoft

Siemens is taking a major leap in industrial AI by developing an industrial foundation model (IFM), in collaboration with Microsoft, on the Azure platform specifically based on industry-specific data. The aim is to redesign the collaboration between humans and machines and to increase productivity, efficiency and quality along the value chain. The IFM will process and contextualise 3D models and 2D drawings as well as industrial data and technical specifications. It is designed to provide data-based recommendations and will significantly accelerate the introduction of AI solutions in industry, alleviate the skilled workforce gap and increase operational excellence.

Bringing software-defined automation to the shopfloor: Siemens and Audi to enter era of virtual manufacturing with AI and IT-defined automation

Audi and Siemens have jointly achieved a milestone in manufacturing technology. For the first time, virtual programmable logic controllers (vPLCs) − the brains of a factory − are controlling production at Audi’s Böllinger Höfe facility. Instead of hardware-based controllers close to machines or robots, virtual controllers are running in a data center kilometers away. Siemens is the first company worldwide to get a safety certificate for a vPLC from Germany’s TÜV technical inspection association – a true testament to the company’s technological leadership in combining the real and digital worlds. This paradigm shift will provide Audi with decisive advantages such as greater flexibility, higher speed and entry into AI- supported production.

Siemens demonstrates strength of powerful partner ecosystem

Siemens Xcelerator, the digital business platform and backbone of the ONE Tech Company program, enables the seamless integration of cutting-edge partner technologies into industrial ecosystems. This, combined with Siemens’ ability to draw on both internal capabilities and strong, outcome-focused ecosystems, is the key to scaling emerging technologies globally and driving the next stage of industrial transformation.

Siemens and Accenture announce the creation of the Accenture Siemens Business Group, a dedicated practice to comprise 7,000 professionals worldwide. Together, the companies will develop and market solutions that combine technology from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industrial AI, software and automation technology with Accenture’s data and AI capabilities. The aim is to accelerate digital transformation for customers across industries – with a particular focus on high- growth regions.

Siemens is demonstrating how they are bringing the Industrial Metaverse to life through their partnership with NVIDIA that combines Siemens’ industrial software and automation portfolio with NVIDIA AI and accelerated computing technology to drive efficiency and productivity across industries. At Hannover Messe, Siemens is showcasing the Teamcenter Digital Reality Viewer, the first integration between Siemens Xcelerator and NVIDIA Omniverse technologies. This integration enhances visualisation and simulation capabilities, enabling the creation of immersive, photorealistic digital twins that allow users to gain critical insights into design and operation workflows. Siemens is also showing how Simcenter STAR-CCM+ users can now run more simulations without compromising accuracy using NVIDIA accelerated computing and NVIDIA CUDA-X™ Libraries. Similarly, Siemens is using NVIDIA AI to enhance Industrial Co-Pilot for operations reducing downtime with real- time video analytics.

Siemens and Microsoft are strengthening their partnership to streamline industrial operations linking factory floors to the cloud by integrating Siemens real-time data

collection tool Industrial Edge with Microsoft Azure’s cloud platform. This seamless connection enables manufacturers to collect real-time data, analyse it in the cloud, and leverage AI and digital twins to predict maintenance, improve quality, and increase efficiency.

Siemens and AWS have entered a strategic collaboration to advance smart and sustainable infrastructure. At Hannover Messe, they will showcase how the implementation of Siemens’ digital building platform Building X with AWS’ cloud services and AI capabilities, including Amazon Nova and Amazon Bedrock, increases efficiency, reduces costs, and automates processes – enabling energy savings thanks to real-time insights on consumption and emissions data.