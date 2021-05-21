Express Computer


BYITC, set to roll out their 100% digital, run from home, franchise model in India

BYITC, set to roll out their 100% digital, run from home, franchise model in India

British Youth International College, an online educational platform that is dedicated to teaching children (4-15 years) skills in areas such as Abacus, English, and Coding sets foot in the India market after having a successful educational journey in the UK, USA and Australia. The brand is offering a run from home and asset light franchise model for educational institutions and solopreneurs. 

The franchise model was introduced in India during mid April 2021 and they have managed to partner with eight franchises during the time frame. BYITC is offering two courses under their franchise model, one of which is the world’s first fully digital Abacus learning software (Abacus Mental Arithmetic) and the other is English language course designed for children by certified Cambridge professionals. Both the courses are delivered in instructor-led live class format. 

Sharing her views on the India expansion, Dr. Rashmi Mantri, Founder and Chairperson, BYITC said, “Coming back to India has always been a dream and we are finally returning with a lot of experience and determination to help the education community grow during the times of Covid-19. We have a franchise model that is easy to sustain and runs 100 per cent digitally, this could be very beneficial at a time when educational institutions are closed. Addingly, we are trying to generate multiple employment opportunities through our Teacher Training Program.”

“The Abacus Mental Arithmetic course offered by us is the world’s first digitally run Abacus program and can help in student engagement and empowerment on a much higher level,” added Mantri.


