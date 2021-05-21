Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  IndiaIt360 connects CIO’S to the ICT fraternity

IndiaIt360 connects CIO’S to the ICT fraternity

News
By Express Computer
Erricson
0 0
Read Article

IndiaIt360.com, after the successful launch of IndiaItChannnels and IIC-Snips, IndiaIT360.com has come up with its new offering for CIO’s-CIO Connect. 

CIO Connect, a new offering from IndiaIt360.com, gives the CIOs/IT Heads/ CTOs a chance to register themselves and showcase their expertise amongst other organisations and gain the opportunity to provide advisory or consulting services to these organisations today or tomorrow. 

“CIO Connect will be a game-changer not only for CIOs but also for SMBs, where both of them connect and help each other to create a whole new ecosystem. We are expecting more than 1000 CIO’s/IT heads to be on board within the next three months,” said Alok Gupta, Managing Director, IndiaIt360.com. 

“IndiaItChannels.com has emerged as an exceptional platform for connecting the entire ICT industry and bringing them together to create a cohesive business growth opportunity. In a span of less than one year, IndiaItChannels.com has received an overwhelming response from the partner network and seen a massive association; now IIC having a strong network of 7.7K+ OEMs, Distributors/Sub-distributors/SI partners, dealers and retailers, we are optimistic that these numbers would soon reach to 10 K in coming months,” added Gupta. 


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image