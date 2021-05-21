Palo Alto Networks Introduces Complete Zero Trust Network Security

Read Article

Palo Alto Networks introduced five key innovations that make it easier for customers to adopt Zero Trust across their network security stack.

“The productivity of a hybrid workforce lies in the ability for users to move freely on and off the campus network and still securely access any applications or data from any device in any location. Enabling this seamless experience securely is one of the many promises of a Zero Trust architecture,” said Anand Oswal, senior vice president, Firewall as a Platform, Palo Alto Networks. “Today we are making it significantly simpler for companies to adopt complete Zero Trust Network Security.”

Today’s introductions of SaaS Security, Advanced URL Filtering, DNS Security, Cloud Identity Engine, and new ML-Powered Firewalls allow organizations to easily and effectively implement Zero Trust Network Security with four key benefits:

Secure access to the right applications: The first integrated Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) that allows customers to proactively extend secure access to all SaaS applications, including those never seen before.



Secure access for the right users: The industry’s first Cloud Identity Engine allows customers to easily authenticate and authorize their users across enterprise networks, clouds and applications, irrespective of where their identity stores live.



Enhanced security: The Advanced URL Filtering service offers industry-first prevention of zero-day web attacks with inline machine learning capabilities. The expanded DNS Security capabilities prevent emerging DNS attacks that no other solution protects against.



Making secure access universally available: These new capabilities are designed to be available on all firewall form factors: hardware, software and cloud-delivered, making safe access universally available, regardless of where users are located. In addition to the existing firewalls, these innovations will run on new ML-Powered Next-Generation Firewall models to enable Zero Trust Network Security across your enterprise — from the smallest branch offices (with the PA-400 Series) to the largest campuses and hyperscale data centers (with the PA-5450 platform).

“The Palo Alto Networks SaaS Security solution is straightforward to deploy. We are leveraging the solution’s enterprise-class capabilities to protect data across all of our corporate SaaS applications,” said Bobby Wilkins, vice president of cybersecurity, Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

“At Takeda, we believe in better health for people and a brighter future for the world, and having the right cybersecurity partner is critical for achieving that vision. The breadth of innovation in this release has convinced me Palo Alto Networks will continue to play a vital role in how we securely enable the translation of science into life-changing medicines,” said Michael Towers, CISO, Takeda Pharmaceutical North America.

“Our customers across the spectrum want the same visibility into unknown threats and context-based policies that are the mark of advanced security postures. The latest release of Palo Alto Networks ML-driven Next-Generation Firewalls brings the performance and modern capabilities that will help us to bring innovative cybersecurity solutions to any business, large or small,” said Tom Cahill, vice-president, Product and Partner Management, CDW.

“With the same ML-driven capabilities WWT and Palo Alto Networks deliver to large enterprises and service providers, the new Next-Generation Firewall form factors, out-of-the-box readiness, and security innovations will now enable us to deliver best-in-class cybersecurity solutions to a broad segment of mid-size enterprises and smaller businesses,” said Greg Schoeny, vice president, Services and Strategic Solutions at World Wide Technology.

