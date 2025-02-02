CA CISA Jayjit Biswas awarded with Prestigious 18th ICAI Award

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) established the prestigious ICAI Awards in 2007 as a means of acknowledging outstanding members who have consistently exhibited excellence and unwavering dedication in their pursuit of excellence within the field of Chartered Accountancy. These awards aim to celebrate individuals who exemplify exceptional skills, unwavering commitment, boundless enthusiasm, exemplary leadership, and the capacity to consistently deliver the best that we all strive to emulate and that inspire us all.

The ICAI Awards have always honored individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation and commitment to the highest standards of professional ethics. This year, the event promises to be grandeur than ever with diversified categories added to reflect the evolving roles of Chartered Accountants in today’s dynamic business environment.

CA CISA Jayjit Biswas has been awarded with Prestigious 18th ICAI Awards on 1st February 2025 as special recognition to the exemplary contribution to CA profession. Along with twenty-two other awardees renowned CA and ex Minister CA Suresh Prabhu got CA Hall of Fame award in this ceremony.

Jayjit Biswas is a Chartered Accountant (CA) and Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) based in Pune, Maharashtra, India. Born in 1971 in Kolkata, he has overcome significant physical challenges due to a genetic disorder affecting multiple family members. Despite these obstacles, Jayjit pursued his education, completing his CA in 1998 and obtaining the CISA certification in 2001.

Professionally, Jayjit has held notable positions, including serving as the Head of IT Controls and Business Continuity Management at Tata Motors. Throughout his career, Jayjit has been a vocal advocate for the transformative potential of emerging technologies. He emphasizes the importance of robust IT controls and business continuity management to counter cyber threats and disruptions, particularly in the automotive industry. His work focuses on leveraging AI-driven solutions to enhance IT security, detect and respond to cyber threats, and ensure business continuity. Despite the challenges posed by his physical condition, Jayjit has remained steadfast in his determination to succeed, inspiring many in the field. His achievements serve as a testament to the power of perseverance and the ability to overcome obstacles to achieve professional excellence.

On 4th February 2022, Jayjit founded the Elite Web3 Forum, a community aimed at spreading knowledge and awareness about Web3 and blockchain technologies. The forum has grown to include over 1000 plus members, comprising blockchain experts, founders, legal professionals, and more. The primary goal is to facilitate discussions and assist in the development of progressive regulations around cryptocurrencies and related technologies in India. Notable personalities like Dilip Asbe, Shradha Sharma, Sandeep Nailwal, Sumit Gupta, Ashish Singhal, all last 5 ICAI presidents are members of the group including who’s and who’s of Indian Startup and Web 3 community. On coming 4th February Elite Web3 Forum is going to celebrate its 3rd Anniversary with many programs scheduled.