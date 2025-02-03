Leadership conference on data centre landscape 2025: Pioneering the future of data infrastructure

The Leadership Conference on Data Centre Landscape 2025, held in collaboration with Labotek Technologies, Vertiv, and Uptime Institute, successfully brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss the evolving landscape of data centre infrastructure. Serving as a key platform, the event delved into innovative solutions, emerging trends, and the critical role of certifications in ensuring operational excellence and reliability.

The conference was graced by distinguished leaders, including Dr. Preveen Devarajan (Scientist G, Ministry of Earth Science), Air Cmdr. S K Satpathy (Indian Air Force), Vishal Khandelwal (HOD, Noida International Airport), Brig. Saurabh Tiwari (Army NFS), Dr. B Athiyaman (Scientist F & Head, Ministry of Earth Science), Rakesh (Consultant, Uptime Institute), Kopal Bakshi (CEO, Labotek Technologies), and Avinash Shishir (GMIT, NBCC). Their valuable insights during panel discussions on product selection, certification standards, and overcoming challenges in data centre projects provided attendees with practical strategies and visionary perspectives.

The event featured engaging sessions, including a keynote presentation by Uptime Institute, recognised for its Tier Certification standards, and discussions emphasising the importance of sustainable and efficient data centre designs. Labotek Technologies showcased its expertise as a leading system integrator, having delivered over 50 Tier III and Tier IV-compliant certified data centres, while Vertiv demonstrated its cutting-edge solutions for powering and cooling critical infrastructure.

Panel discussions such as “Importance of Product Selection in the Performance of Data Centres” and “Data Centre Projects: Navigating Key Challenges, Ensuring Success, and the Role of Certification” sparked meaningful conversations, shaping the future of next-generation data centres.

The conference concluded with an awards ceremony, celebrating outstanding contributions to the data centre industry.