Cadence accelerates AI-driven engineering with NVIDIA grace blackwell

Cadence has expanded its collaboration with NVIDIA to drive advancements in accelerated computing and agentic AI, enabling breakthroughs in engineering and scientific innovation. Leveraging NVIDIA’s latest Blackwell architecture, Cadence solutions achieve up to 80X acceleration, empowering engineers to tackle unprecedented complexities.

Engineering Acceleration with NVIDIA Blackwell

Cadence is integrating NVIDIA’s Blackwell platform to dramatically speed up design processes:

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD): Simulation times reduced by 80X, enabling full-aircraft analysis in under 24 hours.

Spectre X Simulator: Achieves up to 10X acceleration for circuit design verification.

3D-IC Design & Analysis: Thermal, stress, and warpage assessments are now 7X faster.

Using Cadence’s Fidelity CFD Platform, the aerospace industry can now simulate takeoff and landing aerodynamics in hours instead of days—minimising wind tunnel tests and cutting costs.

AI-Powered Engineering & Scientific Innovation

Cadence and NVIDIA are co-developing a full-stack agentic AI solution, integrating the Cadence JedAI Platform with NVIDIA’s NeMo generative AI framework and Llama Nemotron Reasoning Model. This collaboration enhances:

Conversational AI Assistants: Boosting designer productivity.

Deep Reasoning for Verification: Automating design validation.

AI-Driven Design Optimisation: Transforming digital and custom circuit generation.

Additionally, Cadence Molecular Sciences (OpenEye) is integrating NVIDIA BioNeMo NIM microservices with Orion® to revolutionise drug discovery, accelerating:

3D Protein Structure Prediction

Small Molecule Generative AI

AI-Enhanced Antibody Property Prediction

Pioneering AI Factory Digital Twins

Cadence is among the first adopters of NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprint for AI factory digital twins, leveraging:

Omniverse Viewport: Enhancing visualisation for system design.

Allegro® X & Reality™ Digital Twin Platforms: Enabling real-time analytics, BOM management, and system-level quality assessments.

Leadership Insights “Cadence is accelerating AI-driven design on NVIDIA’s Grace Blackwell NVL72 platform, transforming simulation capabilities,” said Dr. Anirudh Devgan, President & CEO, of Cadence. “We can now perform massive, high-fidelity simulations in hours.”

“Accelerated computing and agentic AI are redefining innovation,” said Jensen Huang, Founder & CEO, NVIDIA. “Together, NVIDIA and Cadence are setting new standards for simulation, optimization, and design efficiency.”

This expanded partnership is paving the way for next-generation AI-driven engineering, scientific discovery, and digital transformation.