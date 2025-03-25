Tech Meets Agriculture: 3F Oil palm employs drones for tree counting, fresh fruit bunch (FFB) estimation, and health monitoring

3F Oil Palm Pvt Ltd has successfully conducted a pilot drone survey of palm plantations in Ayyavaram Village, West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, marking a major step toward modernizing oil palm development in India. Over the last three days, the survey covered 800 plots owned by 530 farmers, mapping around 1150 hectares with precise GPS coverage.



The survey focussed on plantation health monitoring, accurate tree count for enabling early detection of pest and nutrient deficiencies, and FFB (fresh fruit bunches) estimation. By utilizing cutting-edge drone technology, 3F Oil Palm is empowering farmers with real-time, data-driven insights to optimise yields and improve plantation health.

“This initiative demonstrates our commitment to leveraging technology for smarter and more efficient farming. With the success of this pilot project, we aim to expand drone-based surveys across India covering 30000 Hectares, 14000 Farmers, 21000 Plots supporting farmers with advanced agricultural solutions,” said Kilari Srinivas Rao, Head – Agriculture for 3F Oil Palm Pvt Ltd.

As part of its long-term vision, 3F Oil Palm plans to scale this initiative nationwide, ensuring that more farmers benefit from precision farming techniques. By integrating technology-driven insights into traditional farming practices, the company is set to revolutionize the palm oil sector and contribute to India’s agricultural growth.