Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Tech Meets Agriculture: 3F Oil palm employs drones for tree counting, fresh fruit bunch (FFB) estimation, and health monitoring

Tech Meets Agriculture: 3F Oil palm employs drones for tree counting, fresh fruit bunch (FFB) estimation, and health monitoring

News
By Express Computer
0 16

3F Oil Palm Pvt Ltd has successfully conducted a pilot drone survey of palm plantations in Ayyavaram Village, West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, marking a major step toward modernizing oil palm development in India. Over the last three days, the survey covered 800 plots owned by 530 farmers, mapping around 1150 hectares with precise GPS coverage.

The survey focussed on plantation health monitoring, accurate tree count for enabling early detection of pest and nutrient deficiencies, and FFB (fresh fruit bunches) estimation. By utilizing cutting-edge drone technology, 3F Oil Palm is empowering farmers with real-time, data-driven insights to optimise yields and improve plantation health.

“This initiative demonstrates our commitment to leveraging technology for smarter and more efficient farming. With the success of this pilot project, we aim to expand drone-based surveys across India covering 30000 Hectares, 14000 Farmers, 21000 Plots supporting farmers with advanced agricultural solutions,” said Kilari Srinivas Rao, Head – Agriculture for 3F Oil Palm Pvt Ltd.

As part of its long-term vision, 3F Oil Palm plans to scale this initiative nationwide, ensuring that more farmers benefit from precision farming techniques. By integrating technology-driven insights into traditional farming practices, the company is set to revolutionize the palm oil sector and contribute to India’s agricultural growth.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image