Canara HSBC Life Insurance launches Customer Mobile App on Independence Day 2022

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Co. Ltd. launches the customer mobile App ‘Canara HSBC Life Insurance App’ available on android, iOS devices, and web portals on the 75th Independence Day of India. The launch of the mobile App marks a milestone for the Company and is in line with the Company’s ideology of empowering its customers with financial independence. The newly launched digital solution will help customers to carry out transactions and access their policy and other important details from the safety and comfort of their homes.

With time, customer needs have evolved – instant solution at the fingertips is the need of the hour. Canara HSBC Life Insurance mobile application is part of the company’s digital-first approach to providing customers with a seamless and interactive experience in no time.

Some of the key features of the App include access to policy details, the option to receive timely alerts, pay a premium, and track fund value among others. In the first phase of the launch, the app will allow customers to manage their existing policies and subsequently will include servicing options along with a new policy purchase facility – all at the touch on the mobile thereby simplifying the insurance buying journey.

Mr. Anuj Mathur, MD & CEO, Canara HSBC Life Insurance said, “We at Canara HSBC Life Insurance strive to live by our philosophy of Customer First. The app is one among many initiatives that we have taken keeping the customer at the center of what we do. The launch of the App will enable customers to access their insurance policies, thereby increasing accessibility of our services and will also help in connecting with customers for their requirements in no time. Financial independence is something which reaps in great benefits if it is within a required set of time, with our newly launched service offering, customers will get periodic updates so they never falter their financial protection and cover remains intact for the specified period of time. Financial Azaadi is something which everyone should enjoy and we want our customers to feel it through our App.”

Mr. Sachin Dutta, Chief Operating Officer, Canara HSBC Life Insurance said, “With the launch of our new App, we want to ensure full flexibility as well as empowerment for our consumers in their day-to-day servicing needs. The launch of the Canara HSBC Life Insurance mobile application brings us one step closer to our goal of providing our customers with a digitally seamless experience. The app is designed on a cloud-based technology solution, allowing customers to carry out desired actions with ease. It has a simple and user-friendly interface and is powered by superior technology which enables the protection of all secure data. Customers will only need to install the app once and will have continued access to their policy information.”

The app will further ease the policy servicing requirements from downloading statements, and policy packs to paying premiums and submitting policy change requests.