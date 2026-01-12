Canon India launches imageFORCE 8100 series to strengthen monochrome production printing segment

Canon India has expanded its production printing portfolio with the launch of the imageFORCE 8100 series, introducing three new monochrome models—imageFORCE 8105, 8195 and 8186—aimed at copy shops, jobbers and print service providers (PSPs) with high-volume black-and-white requirements.

Unveiled in India on January 12, 2026, the new lineup is positioned as a compact, light-production solution that bridges the gap between office printers and heavy-duty production engines. The series delivers output speeds of up to 105, 95 and 86 A4 pages per minute, while being designed to operate without demanding extensive floor space—an important consideration for urban print environments.

Targeting publishing and commercial print demand

Canon said the imageFORCE 8100 series has been engineered to address the needs of print applications such as manuals, academic books, journals, government and legal documents, and technical publications. The company is entering a market driven by publishing, packaging and commercial print applications, where demand continues to rise for faster turnaround times, consistent quality and broader media handling.

The new series adds a monochrome light-production line to Canon’s existing portfolio, enabling customers to scale smoothly from office printing to higher-volume production workflows.

Focus on print quality and media versatility

The imageFORCE 8100 series delivers print resolution of up to 2,400 × 2,400 dpi, supported by Canon’s 32-beam R-VCSEL laser technology. According to Canon, this enhances text sharpness, line accuracy and barcode readability—critical for transactional and compliance-heavy documents.

The printers also support a wider range of media, including coated stocks (91–150 gsm), embossed papers, films and pre-printed media. With overall media handling ranging from 52 to 300 gsm, the devices allow duplex printing on uncoated papers as well as premium coated applications. Long-format and banner printing is supported up to 1,300 mm (51 inches), enabling print providers to take on more varied, higher-value jobs from a single device.

Higher feeder capacity is another focus area, aimed at reducing manual intervention and supporting long, uninterrupted print runs in high-demand production environments.

Canon leadership on the launch

Speaking on the launch, Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO, Canon India, said, “The launch of the imageFORCE 8100 series marks a significant step forward in our commitment to advancing India’s rapidly evolving Production Print ecosystem. As businesses seek greater efficiency, automation and scalability in their production environments, this new lineup delivers the precision, reliability and media versatility they need to grow.”

Puneet Datta, Senior Director, Commercial & Industrial Printing, Canon India, highlighted the operational benefits of the new series, noting. He said, “A standout feature is AI-assisted smart maintenance, which predicts the lifespan of parts and key components, enabling proactive service and minimising downtime. Combined with Canon’s advanced print quality and the ability to handle diverse media… the 8100 series empowers customers to take on more high-value projects with confidence.”

Positioning for future-ready print operations

Canon said the imageFORCE 8100 series reflects its broader focus on customer-centric design and production efficiency. By combining higher resolution, expanded media flexibility, banner-size support and scalable productivity, the company aims to help print providers upgrade service offerings, improve consistency and remain competitive in a fast-evolving production print market.

With the launch, Canon further strengthens its presence in India’s monochrome production printing segment, addressing both current operational needs and longer-term growth opportunities for copy shops, jobbers and professional print service providers.