IDEMIA Secure Transactions enters Hardware Security Module market with Sphere HSM

IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) has announced its entry into the global Hardware Security Module (HSM) market with the launch of IDEMIA Sphere HSM, marking a strategic expansion of its cybersecurity portfolio. The move positions IST in a market estimated to reach $1.2 billion by 2026, as organisations worldwide increase investments in securing sensitive data and digital transactions.

The launch of IDEMIA Sphere HSM represents the second milestone in IST’s broader cybersecurity suite and reflects the company’s intent to offer enterprises a more flexible, sovereign and energy-efficient approach to cryptographic security.

Strengthening India’s digital security backbone

With more than three decades of experience supporting secure payments and connectivity, IDEMIA Secure Transactions has been closely involved in India’s digital transformation. The company has built extensive R&D, manufacturing and service capabilities in the country, making India a strategic hub for its global operations.

As India’s digital ecosystem expands—driven by digital payments, cloud adoption, IoT deployments and initiatives such as Digital India—the need to protect sensitive data and transactions has become critical. Financial institutions, government bodies, healthcare organisations, cloud service providers and retailers increasingly rely on HSMs to secure cryptographic keys that underpin encryption, authentication, digital signatures and identity protection.

A new architecture for HSMs

IDEMIA Sphere HSM introduces a fundamentally different design compared to traditional HSMs. Instead of relying on a single processor, the solution is built on a matrix of Secure Elements, creating a distributed architecture that enhances resilience and significantly raises the bar against compromise.

This modular approach allows organisations to scale deployments gradually—from smaller implementations to enterprise-wide rollouts—while paying only for the cryptographic capacity they need. By enabling precise tuning of computing power, the platform aims to optimise performance without forcing customers into over-provisioned infrastructure.

Focus on efficiency, sustainability and sovereignty

Beyond security, Sphere HSM is designed to address operational and sustainability concerns. According to the company, the solution consumes around half the power of conventional HSMs, helping organisations reduce energy usage and align with environmental and CSR goals. Its streamlined design also eliminates components such as fans and battery replacements, lowering deployment complexity and long-term operating costs.

Engineered, designed and pre-configured in France, the solution emphasises sovereignty and transparency, an increasingly important requirement for regulated industries. Sphere HSM is aligned with European data protection and security standards and is designed to meet compliance requirements across sectors, including defence and financial services. It is also post-quantum ready by design, positioning organisations to address future cryptographic challenges as quantum computing advances.

Strategic expansion into a growing market

By entering the HSM segment, IDEMIA Secure Transactions is extending its cryptographic expertise beyond credentials and payments into the foundational infrastructure of digital trust. The company plans to leverage its established relationships with banks, mobile network operators and IoT players—key consumers of HSM technology—to accelerate adoption.

The growth of the HSM market reflects increasing demand for secure encryption, authentication and certificate management as digital transactions scale globally.

Commenting on the launch, Philippe Oliva, CEO of IDEMIA Secure Transactions, said, “Today marks a pivotal moment in IDEMIA Secure Transactions’ journey. Building on our proven expertise in secure credentials, we are now revolutionising the entire HSM landscape with IDEMIA Sphere HSM – a game-changing solution that delivers uncompromising security and complete sovereignty while reducing operational costs for our clients.”

With Sphere HSM, IDEMIA Secure Transactions is positioning itself at the intersection of cybersecurity, sustainability and digital sovereignty—areas that are rapidly becoming central to how organisations protect their most critical data and transactions.