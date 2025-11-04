Canon unveils next-generation imageFORCE series, colour & mono multi-function devices designed for future-ready workspaces

Canon India announced the launch of the imageFORCE C5100 colour series and 6100 mono series, a groundbreaking line of multi-function devices (MFDs) meticulously designed to meet the ever-evolving needs of the modern workplace. This next generation of MFDs seeks to Make Business Move with enhanced capabilities across four key pillars: Security, Reliability, Connectivity, and Sustainability. From intelligent automation that simplifies your workflow to advanced security features that protect your valuable data, the imageFORCE series, consisting of the C5100 colour series, 6100 mono series, delivers a powerful and intuitive experience that helps businesses accomplish more effortlessly.

Speaking on the launch, Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO, Canon India, said, “Office automation in India is undergoing a transformative shift as organisations increasingly seek smarter, connected, and secure solutions to elevate efficiency in today’s dynamic and digitally driven work environments. At Canon India, our commitment has always been to empower customers with technology that not only drives productivity but also champions data security and sustainability. The new imageFORCE series is a testament to this vision, infused with AI-driven intelligence that intuitively learns user behaviours, anticipates needs, and ensures seamless operations to accelerate service responsiveness. With this launch, we are set to further reinforce our pioneering role in the MFD category, strengthen our position in the information technology ecosystem, and enable businesses to unlock higher efficiency, agility, and long-term value in their digital transformation journey.”

Sharing his thoughts on the new lineup, C Sukumaran, Senior Director, Products & Communication, Canon India, said, “The launch of the new imageFORCE C5100 and 6100 series reflects Canon’s commitment to designing intelligent print solutions that empower businesses with greater efficiency, reliability, and security. With advanced AI-driven maintenance, enhanced automation, and robust data protection, these devices ensure seamless operations and minimal downtime. Each innovation is built with our customers’ evolving workplace needs in mind, helping them simplify workflows, manage costs effectively, and achieve their sustainability goals. The new imageFORCE series, coupled with our print management solutions, truly represents the next step in secure and smart print technology for modern enterprises.”

AI-assisted Smart Maintenance and Enhanced Printing Technology

The imageFORCE series features AI-assisted smart maintenance powered by machine learning, which continuously analyses device performance data in real time once connected to our cloud system. By identifying usage patterns and predicting the lifespan of key components, it enables proactive servicing that maximises uptime. Additionally, Canon’s innovative D² Exposure technology uses organic light-emitting diodes (OLED) to deliver exceptional print quality with vibrant colours, sharp text, and an impressive 4,800 x 2,400 dpi resolution.

Canon India announced the launch of the imageFORCE C5100 colour series and 6100 mono series, a groundbreaking line of multi-function devices (MFDs) meticulously designed to meet the ever-evolving needs of the modern workplace. This next generation of MFDs seeks to Make Business Move with enhanced capabilities across four key pillars: Security, Reliability, Connectivity, and Sustainability. From intelligent automation that simplifies your workflow to advanced security features that protect your valuable data, the imageFORCE series, consisting of the C5100 colour series, 6100 mono series, delivers a powerful and intuitive experience that helps businesses accomplish more effortlessly.

Speaking on the launch, Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO, Canon India, said, “Office automation in India is undergoing a transformative shift as organisations increasingly seek smarter, connected, and secure solutions to elevate efficiency in today’s dynamic and digitally driven work environments. At Canon India, our commitment has always been to empower customers with technology that not only drives productivity but also champions data security and sustainability. The new imageFORCE series is a testament to this vision, infused with AI-driven intelligence that intuitively learns user behaviours, anticipates needs, and ensures seamless operations to accelerate service responsiveness. With this launch, we are set to further reinforce our pioneering role in the MFD category, strengthen our position in the information technology ecosystem, and enable businesses to unlock higher efficiency, agility, and long-term value in their digital transformation journey.”

Sharing his thoughts on the new lineup, C Sukumaran, Senior Director, Products & Communication, Canon India, said, “The launch of the new imageFORCE C5100 and 6100 series reflects Canon’s commitment to designing intelligent print solutions that empower businesses with greater efficiency, reliability, and security. With advanced AI-driven maintenance, enhanced automation, and robust data protection, these devices ensure seamless operations and minimal downtime. Each innovation is built with our customers’ evolving workplace needs in mind, helping them simplify workflows, manage costs effectively, and achieve their sustainability goals. The new imageFORCE series, coupled with our print management solutions, truly represents the next step in secure and smart print technology for modern enterprises.”

AI-assisted Smart Maintenance and Enhanced Printing Technology

The imageFORCE series features AI-assisted smart maintenance powered by machine learning, which continuously analyses device performance data in real time once connected to our cloud system. By identifying usage patterns and predicting the lifespan of key components, it enables proactive servicing that maximises uptime. Additionally, Canon’s innovative D² Exposure technology uses organic light-emitting diodes (OLED) to deliver exceptional print quality with vibrant colours, sharp text, and an impressive 4,800 x 2,400 dpi resolution.

Security at the Forefront

In today’s digital landscape, security is more important than ever. The imageFORCE series is built with advanced protections to safeguard sensitive data and prevent unauthorised access. It features malware protection, activity logs, and SIEM compatibility with third-party solutions available to customers for real-time threat detection, ensuring potential risks are identified and addressed promptly.

Additionally, it offers safeguards such as secure print options and user authentication, which help protect confidential information throughout the document lifecycle.

Seamless Connectivity for the Modern Workplace

The imageFORCE series is built for seamless connectivity, enabling businesses to integrate effortlessly with existing workflows and collaborate more effectively. The MFDs support a wide range of cloud services, allowing users to easily print from and scan to the cloud.

For businesses that rely on more specialised cloud environments, Canon’s optional Cloud Connector add-on extends this capability by enabling secure access to various platforms. With Cloud Connector, users can print files or save scanned documents to their preferred cloud destinations with minimal setup.

Mobile printing is also made simple with support for Canon PRINT and selected mobile applications, enabling users to print directly from their smartphones and tablets. Enhanced document management features further streamline workflows and enhance productivity by automating tasks such as document routing and archiving.

Security at the Forefront

In today’s digital landscape, security is more important than ever. The imageFORCE series is built with advanced protections to safeguard sensitive data and prevent unauthorised access. It features malware protection, activity logs, and SIEM compatibility with third-party solutions available to customers for real-time threat detection, ensuring potential risks are identified and addressed promptly.

Additionally, it offers safeguards such as secure print options and user authentication, which help protect confidential information throughout the document lifecycle.

Seamless Connectivity for the Modern Workplace

The imageFORCE series is built for seamless connectivity, enabling businesses to integrate effortlessly with existing workflows and collaborate more effectively. The MFDs support a wide range of cloud services, allowing users to easily print from and scan to the cloud.

For businesses that rely on more specialised cloud environments, Canon’s optional Cloud Connector add-on extends this capability by enabling secure access to various platforms. With Cloud Connector, users can print files or save scanned documents to their preferred cloud destinations with minimal setup.

Mobile printing is also made simple with support for Canon PRINT and selected mobile applications, enabling users to print directly from their smartphones and tablets. Enhanced document management features further streamline workflows and enhance productivity by automating tasks such as document routing and archiving.