Adobe and Google cloud expand strategic partnership to advance the future of creative AI

Adobe and Google Cloud announced an expanded strategic partnership to deliver the next generation of AI-powered creative technologies. The partnership brings together Adobe’s decades of creative expertise with Google’s advanced AI models—including Gemini, Veo, and Imagen—to usher in a new era of creative expression. Through the partnership, Adobe customers, including business professionals, creators, creative professionals, and enterprises, will have access to Google’s latest AI models, integrated directly into Adobe apps like Adobe Firefly, Photoshop, Adobe Express, Premiere, and more. Enterprise customers will also be able to access the models through Adobe GenStudio, and in the future, leverage Adobe Firefly Foundry to customise and deploy brand-specific AI models that generate on-brand content at scale.



Key areas of the partnership include:



Access to Google’s AI models in Adobe’s apps: Adobe customers will gain access to Google’s latest AI models within Adobe’s creative apps, including Firefly, Express, Photoshop, Premiere, and more, as well as through GenStudio, to generate richer images, higher-quality video, and more, with precision and control. This extends Adobe’s partner model strategy, giving creators, creative professionals, and enterprises the flexibility and choice to work with the industry’s top AI models all within Adobe’s trusted creative ecosystem.



Model customisation for Adobe’s enterprise customers: Adobe’s enterprise customers will be able to use Google’s AI models on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform and apply their proprietary data for customisation through Adobe Firefly Foundry. This approach empowers them to build brand-specific AI models capable of generating high-quality content experiences at scale. Google’s AI models on Vertex AI provide robust data commitments to ensure that customer data is not used to train the company’s foundation models.



Joint go-to-market strategy: Adobe and Google Cloud will work together to expand access to these AI innovations for customers worldwide. Through coordinated go-to-market activities, the companies will showcase how their combined capabilities empower business professionals, creators, creative professionals, and enterprises to enhance their creative output and achieve more impactful results.



Innovation partners: Adobe and Google Cloud will continue to collaborate as innovation partners



‘’At Adobe, we’re leading the way to ignite creativity for all in the AI era,” said Shantanu Narayen, chair and chief executive officer, Adobe. “Our partnership with Google Cloud brings together Adobe’s creative DNA and Google’s AI models to empower creators and brands to push the boundaries of what’s possible—from Adobe Firefly and Creative Cloud to Adobe Firefly Foundry.”



“Adobe and Google Cloud share a vision to provide the creative community with the AI-powered tools that are advancing the industry,” said Thomas Kurian, chief executive officer, Google Cloud. “By integrating Google’s models directly into Adobe’s trusted creative ecosystem, we’re giving everyone, from creators and creative professionals to large global brands, the AI tools and platforms they need to dramatically speed up content creation and realise creative concepts that were previously impossible.”



The announcement follows Adobe’s new partnership with YouTube, which will empower creators worldwide to produce amazing content and grow their audiences. The partnership brings Premiere’s industry-leading video editing tools to YouTube Shorts through a new creation space, Create for YouTube Shorts, coming soon to the Premiere mobile app, enabling creators to easily edit, publish, and share videos directly to YouTube Shorts to reach new audiences.



