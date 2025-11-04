Leading UK supermarket chain morrisons partners with TCS to transform the customer experience

Tata Consultancy Services has expanded its decade-long partnership with Morrisons. As part of this agreement, TCS will help align operations across key business functions, including retail, e-commerce, and marketing, increase efficiency, and accelerate Morrisons’ digital transformation.

The engagement is focused on helping Morrisons advance its strategic priorities by enhancing operational efficiency, transforming its loyalty program, improving customer experience, and capturing greater market share. TCS will support this effort by delivering end-to-end engineering services—application design development, testing, and maintenance services, modernising the legacy platforms, and embedding AI-powered solutions to improve service outcomes. TCS will also set up an automation factory and a Business Intelligent Command Centre (BICC) to enable a 360-degree operation view, proactive issue resolution, and more data-driven decision-making. These changes are designed not only to reduce service disruptions, manual interventions, and response time, but also to deliver more consistent and engaging customer experience for shoppers. Further, TCS will be responsible for transforming the digital platforms in the areas of loyalty, marketing, e-commerce, and retail for Morrisons. This effort supports the grocer’s renewed operating model through AI, automation, and software engineering excellence to deliver new digital products at speed and bring industry-leading solutions to retail. With this initiative, Morrisons has been able to consolidate its vendor base and improve synergy across business areas.

Stuart O’Hara, Director of IT Operations at Morrisons, said, “TCS has consistently demonstrated deep domain expertise, technical capability, and a collaborative approach that aligns with our strategic vision. As we accelerate our digital transformation, we are confident that TCS’s automation-first approach and innovative operating model will help us deliver superior service quality, faster time-to-market, and meaningful value to our customers.”

The new scope builds on the success of ongoing digital transformation initiatives between the two organisations. Since 2014, TCS and Morrisons have partnered to drive growth and modernisation across the retailer’s various lines of business. Notable programs include a supply chain transformation initiative that improved lead times, addressed stock availability issues, and reduced waste. Additionally, TCS collaborated with Morrisons to enhance the grocer’s HR experience by modernising IT operations and Engineering practices.

Shekar Krishnan, Head of Retail – UK at TCS, said, “This expanded partnership is a testament to the strong relationship we have built with Morrisons over the last decade. By leveraging our automated solutions, deep retail domain expertise, and engineering excellence — all underpinned by a future-ready operating model — we are excited to drive large-scale transformation across digital, marketing, and customer engagement for Morrisons.”

This partnership is a testament to TCS’s commitment to being a trusted innovation partner for leading businesses in the UK. With a 50-year presence in the region, TCS works with over 200 of the nation’s top brands. The organisation holds a leadership position in software and IT services in the UK and has also been ranked the number one IT service provider for customer satisfaction in the UK in an independent survey of CIOs from the largest IT spending organisations in the country. TCS has also been ranked as the number one IT Services Provider in the UK by Pierre Audoin Consultants (PAC), a leading European IT services market research and advisory firm, as part of its Software and IT Services Industry (SITSI) Vendor Rankings. TCS achieved 10% growth – the highest among the top 10 players – and a 7.6% market share, with UK revenues reaching $4,577 million in FY 2024.

As a long-standing partner to many of the UK’s leading brands, TCS works closely with the world’s top 10 global retailers and numerous others worldwide, helping them build profitable, sustainable businesses while delivering immersive, unified, and hyper-personalised omnichannel experiences for their customers. TCS’ deep industry expertise, backed by decades of experience and relevant partnerships in retail, spans across store operations, merchandising, supply chain, marketing, pricing strategies, and business model reinvention.